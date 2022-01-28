“One of the legacies of Justice Breyer is, I think, how he really sought to have a diverse community of clerks in an institution where there are so few women and people of color, never mind women of color, who have had that experience as a law clerk at the Supreme Court. … [He was] an amazing boss and mentor, as well. … he would often just come up to us clerks or just come plop down in the chair next to me, and I’m typing away, working, and he’s like, ‘So, Pippa, this is what I’m trying to work out and this is what I’m thinking — tell me why I’m wrong.’ … He was really open and open to differences of opinion, and when you have someone like that ask you a question like that, it’s quite a responsibility.”