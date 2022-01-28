The Republican strategy of doubling down on Trump’s election lies might have dashed any hope of a normal first year for the freshmen of the 117th Congress. Within the Democratic cohort, however, the attack and its aftermath created close bonds. Auchincloss and Torres remain best buddies in Congress. Jacobs is on a group text chain with others who crouched in the House gallery during the Jan. 6 attack, whom she refers to as her “gallery group.” They participate in what she calls “Zoom therapy sessions” together and grab brunch when they can. (And they say making new friends in a pandemic is impossible!) Earlier this month, they gathered to mark the anniversary of that fateful day.