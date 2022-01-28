“I couldn’t make it,” Bowman said later.
But being a new congressman means fighting for attention and rolling with disappointments, so a day later, after Bowman had made it into town, he called the hunger strikers back to the scene of the crime so he could get in on the action. The protesters, holed up in a warm hotel on what was supposed to be their day off, dutifully trudged back to the Senate steps.
“Today we wanted to recover,” Joseline Garcia, 27, said, rubbing her hands together and looking up at an American flag that flapped in the brisk winter wind. “Jail impacted our health.”
"I could never do a hunger strike, “Bowman said, patting his stomach through his wool jacket. “I like to eat too much.”
“We all love to eat,” said Kyla Frank, one of the young protesters. “But we need a democracy more right now.”
“I did a bad job layering up,” said Rylee Haught, 22, wearing sweatpants and Adidas sneakers that were so thin they looked like socks and sandals.
The group was nonetheless grateful for attention from a member of Congress, and soon they were lined up near Bowman with their signs as the former school principal from the Bronx read the text of Republican state laws, inspired by former president Donald Trump’s false claims about voter fraud, that the hunger strikers were desperate to counteract.
“An application for a ballot to be voted by mail on the grounds of disability must require the applicant to affirmatively indicate that the applicant agrees with the statement, ‘I am physically unable to enter a polling place on election day without needing personal assistance or injuring my health as prescribed by section 8202 … 002,” Bowman said. “Wow!”
The hunger strikers nodded wanly. A photographer snapped a few photos. Senators came and went, mostly ignoring the activity on the steps. Bowman was a member of Congress, but on this chilly January afternoon he was another disappointed citizen assembled outside the halls of power, talking into the wind.
He’d hoped that Sen. Joe Manchin III (D-W.Va.) might pass by on his way out of the building. Manchin was an obstacle on several Democratic priorities, including voting rights legislations. Though he says he supports the John Lewis bill, he has opposed changing Senate rules in a way that would allow the bill to come to a vote. “Rules, what little bit we have left, that maybe makes us take pause before we jump off of that bridge," the West Virginia senator cautioned that day, on the Senate floor. “We’d better be careful what we’re doing.”
Bowman thinks we’re already off the bridge. “If we don’t take necessary action because we’re scared that Republicans will go nuclear if they get into power, we will have passed up on our last opportunity to save our democracy,” he says, "and then Republicans will go nuclear anyway.”
Which is a point he might have tried on the gentleman from West Virginia, had he come down the steps. But Manchin never appeared.
“I reached out to him months ago,” Bowman told the protesters. “But it can be hard to get a meeting. I’m just a freshman.”
It has been a long, weird first year in office for the 17 newest Democratic members of Congress.
It began as it always does, with a chance for colleagues to get to know one another. But instead of doing so over cheese cubes and wine, newcomer Rep. Sara Jacobs (D-Calif.) did many of her introductions cowering under a chair while clutching a gas mask.
“I was going through this traumatic experience with all these people I’d never met before,” she said about her first time in the House gallery, which happened to be on Jan. 6, 2021. “And I’m under a chair going, 'Oh, by the way, I’m Sara, I’m from San Diego, nice to meet you.”
Jacobs, who came to Congress after stints in the State Department and the United Nations, had expected to be sipping champagne with fellow freshman Rep. Nikema Williams (D-Ga.) to celebrate their party’s Senate wins in Georgia. Instead, she found herself sipping whisky after hiding out from a mob in Rep. Jason Crow’s office. That set a tone, to put it mildly.
“I never got the, ‘Wow, this is Congress,’ moment,” she said. “It was, like, immediately, ‘Holy s---, this is the place they tried to kill me.’"
This version of Congress is the only one the freshmen have known: A place of metal detectors, contagion, fights over face masks and Republican colleagues who disagree with them not just on public policy but also about reality, beginning with whether Trump actually lost the 2020 election. (He did.)
“I’ve made it very clear that the 147 we are not going to work with,” said Rep. Jake Auchincloss (D-Mass.), referring to the Republicans who voted against certifying Biden’s presidency, 139 of whom serve in the House. “That is a heavy decision.”
Auchincloss, a 33-year-old former Republican, had studied alongside “woke” students (his word) at Harvard University, which had the effect of making him more conservative. He had served with a bunch of conservatives in the U.S. Marine Corps, which had the effect of making him more liberal. He’d come to Congress hoping he could help build bridges between the parties. That dream got a heavy reality check on Jan. 6, during an argument about vote tabulations, when Auchincloss says he watched Rep. Andy Harris (R-Md.), a bespectacled physician, nearly come to blows with Rep. Colin Allred (D-Tex.), a former NFL linebacker.
“It shows you how completely divorced from reality he was, to think he could take on Colin Allred,” he said of Harris, who voted against certifying Biden’s win.
“Picking a fight with Colin Allred strikes me as a kamikaze mission," said Rep. Ritchie Torres (D-N.Y.) who recalls standing beside Auchincloss during the altercation.
Torres, a young Afro-Latino congressman who is seen by many as a rising star within the party, said that if he were to go back in time and tell his younger self about his two weeks in Congress—the insurrection, that altercation on the House floor, the pandemic, the vote to impeach a former president— his younger self would have said: “Well, that sounds like fiction.”
The Republican strategy of doubling down on Trump’s election lies might have dashed any hope of a normal first year for the freshmen of the 117th Congress. Within the Democratic cohort, however, the attack and its aftermath created close bonds. Auchincloss and Torres remain best buddies in Congress. Jacobs is on a group text chain with others who crouched in the House gallery during the Jan. 6 attack, whom she refers to as her “gallery group.” They participate in what she calls “Zoom therapy sessions” together and grab brunch when they can. (And they say making new friends in a pandemic is impossible!) Earlier this month, they gathered to mark the anniversary of that fateful day.
“I found that bottle of champagne," said Jacobs. “And I drank it to celebrate that democracy had lasted another year.”
This is what democracy looked like: Zoom hearings, votes by proxy, impeachment hearings and, oh yes, the censures.
“It’s like we have one every day,” Bowman said of the censures, spooning himself some asopao de camarones, a shrimp and rice stew, at a D.C. Puerto Rican restaurant.
It was December. A few days earlier, GOP freshman Rep. Lauren Boebert (R-Co.) had called Bowman and his closest friends in Congress the “Jihad Squad” on the House floor. A few weeks earlier, a veteran member, Rep. Paul Gosar (R-Ariz.), had shared an animated video that had him murdering Rep. Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez (D-N.Y.), a member of same small group of young, nonwhite liberal House Democrats. Bowman was still stewing.
“I’m a street dude,” Bowman said, “If you threaten me, I’ll f--- you up. If you threaten one of my sisters, I’ll do the same.”
The House’s Democratic leaders settled for rebuking Gosar on the House floor and stripping him of his roles on the Natural Resources and the Oversight and Reform committees. (The former dentist was the second Republican whom House leaders stripped of committee assignments, after freshman Rep. Marjorie Taylor Greene, who was nailed for old social-media posts about antisemitic conspiracy theories.) Boebert, they mostly ignored.
The punishments didn’t mark a cessation of hostilities so much as open up a new venue for score-settling. Bowman predicts that, if they take control of the House next year as expects, Republicans will retaliate in kind.
“When they get power, Ilhan is done, Cori is done,” Bowman said, referring to fellow “Squad” members Ilhan Omar (D-Minn.) and Cori Bush (D-Mo.) and their own committee service. “They will probably try to get the rest of us, but maybe not.”
The lawmaking part of the job, meanwhile, has been frustrating. Bowman voted against the bipartisan infrastructure bill — one of his party’s biggest accomplishments last year — not because he didn’t support it, but because he wanted it to pass alongside the enormous social-spending bill known as Build Back Better, which is now moribund.
“I campaigned on everything in BBB,” Bowman said about the Build Back Better bill, which included investments in public housing, green energy and the child tax credit. If the infrastructure wasn’t tethered to that larger raft of policies, he said, “How was I going to go back to my district and say I wasn’t going to stand up for what I ran on?”
That was the feeling among many in the Congressional Progressives Caucus in November, when Bowman and the rest of the House’s most-liberal wing held an emergency meeting to discuss their stance on the bill. Then Biden called in via speakerphone.
“He was pleading with us, and I use the term ‘pleading’ intentionally,” Bowman recalled. “He said his entire agenda was on the line and he needed our vote.”
It was a new experience for the freshman, being asked to make history by a president. It felt like a movie, and Bowman felt the pull of instinct — to go “ride or die” with his teammates. When his they called for a show of hands in the room, Bowman could feel his arm wanting to raise in the air.
Then his Squadmates spoke up. Omar said she needed a break to make up her mind. Bush seconded the motion. In the amount of time it took for Bowman to walk to his office during the break, no longer swept up in the emotion of the room, he realized he needed to be a no. Later, he says he had to deny the vice president’s entreaties, too — personally, this time — when Kamala Harris called Bowman to try to change his mind. The White House ended up finding the votes without him and, just as he’d feared, Manchin blocked BBB once infrastructure was in the books.
Thinking back on it now, Bowman was somewhere between wistful and disappointed; awed by being a part of it all, startled by how close he came to caving to the pressure and proud of himself for sticking with his gut in the end.
“I’m amazed what I’ve learned about myself and this process all year,” Bowman said.
The freshmen Democrats have learned something about big plans and small majorities.
“A lesson I’ll take with me forever in my political career," said Auchincloss, a veteran of the Marines from Massachusetts, “is that it’s all about expectations and your performances relative to expectations.”
It’s not as if the House Democrats have done nothing. They impeached Trump over the Capitol attack, passed a $1.9 trillion pandemic recovery bill and finally put an end to the years-old joke about every week being Infrastructure Week. But those who dreamed of reshaping American life with an ambitious agenda of liberal policies might feel underwhelmed by the results so far.
“We are in something resembling an FDR moment,” said Torres, the freshman whose Bronx district borders Bowman’s —an FDR moment, he added, without an “FDR majority.”
“When you set expectations so high,” he said, "you run the risk of setting up the public for disappointment.”
A day after he’d joined their protest, Bowman saw the hunger strikers again on the Senate steps. The police were less tolerant this time around. The freshman lawmaker ducked under some police tape to reaffirm his solidarity, shook about 10 hands and was promptly arrested.
The officer fit the handcuffs gently; being a member of Congress got Bowman that much, at least. He came to Washington a year ago with the expectation to pass bold legislation on public housing, green energy and voting rights. Getting arrested outside the Capitol for one of these causes was, at present, the most he could do.
He stood quietly, hands behind his back, and the protesters began to sing: “Jamaal Bowman is a freedom fighter and he taught us how to fight.”
“I was glad when they stopped,” he said, “Because if they kept going I was going to start crying.”