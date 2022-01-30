Lane was into it. “It’s positive: move forward, be who you are. That’s what it felt like for me," Lane says now. It told visitors, “This is the place to come and not worry about anything and enjoy yourself.”
She served Milky Way martinis — referencing the commercial where a tattoo artist accidentally writes “no regerts” on a man’s arm — and kept a wooden basket in the entryway, where people could literally leave their written worries at the door. No Regrets Bar ran strong for five years, until it closed in the wake of covid-19. In response to the obvious question, Lane — now a tequila promoter in Tampa — says she has none.
Even for a cliche, “no regrets” is surprisingly ubiquitous. Lane’s bar shared a name with a fitness center in Illinois, a health food company in Louisiana and tattoo parlors from Raleigh to Romania. As a life philosophy, “no regrets” has been preached by cultural figures as diverse as Eminem and Emerson. Clinical psychologists caution against the dangers of fixating on disappointments, which is associated with anxiety and depression. Conventional wisdom says “let it go,” “don’t look back,” “the past is in the past.”
But regret could be overdue for its own rebranding. At a time when mass illness has made us more aware of our mortality, when yesterday’s carbon emissions are tomorrow’s extreme weather events and when ignoring histories of oppression can seem like endorsing them, a look back might be the way to move forward. We might find lessons lurking in moments we’ve pushed from the light. Regret has long been considered a sign of weakness, but what if we saw it as a strength?
In the book “The Power of Regret,” coming out Tuesday, Washington-based writer Daniel H. Pink makes a case for embracing the experiences we’d rather forget. The author of pop psychology books about motivation, the right brain, and the science of perfect timing, Pink has spent the past 18 months gathering and analyzing thousands of regrets. He likens the experience to looking at “a photographic negative of the good life.”
Pink started his career in politics, working on campaigns and then as a speechwriter for Vice President Al Gore but quit two years in, hoping to pursue personal writing goals and have more time with his daughter. He says he wanted to avoid his own regret: “spending the next 20 years in politics.”
The idea for Pink’s new book came after an “out-of-body” experience: that daughter’s 2019 college graduation. He got lost in thoughts about his own college years, wishing he had worked harder and taken more risks. “When I came back and started talking to people about it, in a somewhat sheepish way, I found that people really leaned in,” he says. “It surprised me that they wanted to hear more and they wanted to share their own regrets.”
The idea of regret as a force for good has already been circulating in academic psychology. Amy Summerville, who led Miami University’s Regret Lab for 11 years, points to Neal Roese’s seminal 1994 paper, “The Functional Basis of Counterfactual Thinking,” which suggested that thinking about how a scenario might’ve gone better can improve future outcomes.
Summerville, who now works at Kairos Research, says regret is analogous to physical pain. “Pain is a signal from our body that something is wrong. It’s something that keeps us safe from ourselves. I think regret is really functional in that same way.”
That idea has yet to reach the mainstream. “Americans are over-indexed on positive emotions,” says Pink. “We feel like a good life is a life devoid of any kind of pain and discomfort, and we’re wrong.”
Even if we assert “no regrets,” we certainly have a lot of them. Pink’s World Regret Survey, an opt-in website that launched in July 2020, has collected more than 17,000 regrets to date.
Pink found the responses surprisingly universal. “If I were to blot out the location and the age, I’m not sure you would be able to tell whether a regret is coming in from a 28-year-old in Bethesda or a 76-year-old in London,” he says.
Whereas academic studies typically break regret down into domains (i.e. career, family, romance), Pink looked for deeper human longings that shape the concept, leading him to what he calls the “four core regrets.” “Foundation” regrets sound like “if only I’d done the work,” Pink writes, pointing to abandoned health goals and empty savings accounts. “Boldness" regrets loom with questions of “what if?” They are the trip abroad you never took, the business you didn’t start — shadows of a more vibrant life unlived.
In Pink’s survey, “Connection” regrets dominated — letting friends drift away, becoming estranged from family members, not saying “I love you” enough. While writing the book, Pink says, he got back in touch with an old buddy from college. “There’s no way that would have happened without my hearing this drumbeat of people saying, ‘If only I had reached out.’”
Sorting through a massive database of remorse might sound dispiriting, but Pink didn’t see it that way. The core regrets suggest what it takes to create a fulfilling life, by revealing “a hidden architecture of human motivation and aspiration,” Pink writes.
He mentions “moral” regrets, the fourth category, as an example. “I had so many people talking about bullying I couldn’t even believe it,” he says. He found it heartening. “It suggests stamped somewhere in our DNA and buried deep in our souls is the desire to be good,” he writes.
Of course, common wisdom about not looking back didn’t come from nowhere. And digging up the pain of the past can have serious downsides. Jutta Joormann, a clinical psychologist at Yale, draws a distinction between reflection, which provides insight, and rumination, which keeps “going and going with no end result.” She emphasizes the importance of being concrete about what you might change in the future, rather than getting lost in abstract “if onlys.”
Pink discusses how simply disclosing a regret can be therapeutic. But the key is self-compassion — reframing your regret “as a human imperfection rather than an incapacitating flaw.” In that regard, Pink may not be so far from the what’s-past-is-past crowd. Once you’ve learned from a regret, does it cease to be one?
And sometimes letting go of a regret means forgiving yourself for an outcome you later realize you couldn’t control.
For years, Harry Myers, a 35-year-old, Tampa-based interior designer, regretted the way he came out to his hyper-religious family. He felt pressured to do it, so he posted a photo with his boyfriend on Facebook, but had second thoughts, and quickly deleted the post. It was too late. Relatives had seen the picture. Word spread, tensions grew and he was met with fierce, hurtful disapproval. He blamed himself for the way it all transpired. Then, one day, “I had to release that from within myself,” he says. “I don’t want my past to be something that I dwell on. I want it to be a platform on which I’ve learned and built the journey for my future.”
Today, Myers has been married for almost three years. A few months ago, he sat down with his father, a conservative pastor, to talk about bringing his husband to family holidays. Myers wore a short sleeve shirt that day. When he folded his forearms on the table, two words appeared visible in fresh ink: “No Regrets.”