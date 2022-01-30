For years, Harry Myers, a 35-year-old, Tampa-based interior designer, regretted the way he came out to his hyper-religious family. He felt pressured to do it, so he posted a photo with his boyfriend on Facebook, but had second thoughts, and quickly deleted the post. It was too late. Relatives had seen the picture. Word spread, tensions grew and he was met with fierce, hurtful disapproval. He blamed himself for the way it all transpired. Then, one day, “I had to release that from within myself,” he says. “I don’t want my past to be something that I dwell on. I want it to be a platform on which I’ve learned and built the journey for my future.”