There are three things they say you should never talk about at the dinner table: politics, religion and money. But we actually talk about money all the time — just not in very helpful ways. For example, we talk about our vacations, promotions and where we went to college.

Talking about money honestly can be uncomfortable and requires vulnerability (something I’m not the best at). But once I learned to open up, it was empowering and so worth it.

