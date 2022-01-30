PerspectiveDiscussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences
I was struggling with money. Here’s how I learned to finally talk about it.
(Marian Blair/For The Washington Post)
By Lily Feinn
and
Marian Blair
Today at 10:00 a.m. EST
By Lily Feinn
and
Marian Blair
Today at 10:00 a.m. EST
There are three things they say you should never talk about at the dinner table: politics, religion and money. But we actually talk about money all the time — just not in very helpful ways. For example, we talk about our vacations, promotions and where we went to college.
Advertisement
Story continues below advertisement
Talking about money honestly can be uncomfortable and requires vulnerability (something I’m not the best at). But once I learned to open up, it was empowering and so worth it.