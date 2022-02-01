“The one thing I would not recommend is turning them both loose in a room and letting them work it out,” says Easter, because it can do lasting damage to the relationship if one or both animals get scared or aggressive. Instead, she recommends a slow approach, with plenty of bribes: Make the dog think, “Oh, my gosh. Every time I see the kitty, it makes delicious treats like string cheese rain from the sky. So this kitty makes good things happen.” (Vice versa for the cat, but with fish for a treat, she advises.) The cat should have places it can retreat to if the dog’s energy becomes overwhelming. “In the White House, there’s plenty of room to run,” says Easter.