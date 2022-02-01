His reckoning has come in the form of a four-part documentary, which premiered Sunday on Showtime. Titled “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” the series is part examination of Cosby’s extraordinary career and part examination of his extraordinary misdeeds. It is as good as any attempt I’ve seen to wrestle with the question of how to try to reconcile the two sides of such a man as Bill Cosby — what he gave to the country and what he is alleged to have taken from dozens of individuals. There’s a lot of talking: by historians who recognized his importance and feminist activists who saw his malevolence, by the comedians and actors who admired him, by the women whom he hurt and by some people who belong to several of those categories all at once.