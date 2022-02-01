The makers of the stuntman film planned to tell the story of Cosby’s stand. But after the raft of credible sexual assault accusations, the director decided to jettison Cosby’s interview segments from the film, which was never released. A jury convicted Cosby on three counts of sexual assault in 2018; he was released from prison in 2021 after the Pennsylvania Supreme Court overturned the conviction on a legal technicality.
Hearing about the abandoned stuntman documentary was when Bell — the host of CNN’s “United Shades of America,” who specializes in hard conversations — realized it was time to start one of the hardest of his career: What to do with Bill Cosby?
It’s another version of a question that has arisen dozens of times in the past five or six years: What do we do about the bad men? The bad, famous, brilliant, malignant men — what do we do about the mark they have left on our culture, when it turns out the mark was a stain all along?
Bell believes Cosby’s accusers were telling the truth and deserved respect. He also believes it’s impossible to tell the story of what it meant to be Black in America without mentioning Cosby.
“We’re going to lose our history,” Bell told me in a recent interview, “if we don’t figure out a way to reckon with all of this.”
His reckoning has come in the form of a four-part documentary, which premiered Sunday on Showtime. Titled “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” the series is part examination of Cosby’s extraordinary career and part examination of his extraordinary misdeeds. It is as good as any attempt I’ve seen to wrestle with the question of how to try to reconcile the two sides of such a man as Bill Cosby — what he gave to the country and what he is alleged to have taken from dozens of individuals. There’s a lot of talking: by historians who recognized his importance and feminist activists who saw his malevolence, by the comedians and actors who admired him, by the women whom he hurt and by some people who belong to several of those categories all at once.
“You don’t often realize your hero is the worse sort of villain,” writer and educator Jelani Cobb says at one point in Bell’s documentary. “That’s not a normal experience.”
There’s an episode of “The Cosby Show” in which Cosby’s alter ego, Dr. Cliff Huxtable, discusses his magical barbecue sauce recipe. The magic is that it makes people have sex: After two of Cliff’s daughters have been quarreling with their partners, the lovebirds affectionately make up at a family cookout and Cliff explains his barbecue deserved the credit. “Saaaauce,” he drawls to his wife as he gazes upon his unwitting targets.
Given that Cosby’s alleged victims say he drugged them before raping them, how do we view that scene now? In one episode of “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” Bell shows various talking heads this clip and asks them what they make of it. “It very much feels like Bill Cosby is giving America a blueprint for what he’s doing,” one replies, while another merely rolls her eyes: “Let’s not get too puritanical.”
It’s a fascinating moment. The concept of separating the art from the artist is difficult enough — can you still watch “American Beauty” knowing what Kevin Spacey is alleged to have done? — but Bell finds himself wrestling with whether, in Cosby’s case, the art was the artist, in ways viewers never realized. (Why, for example, did Cosby cast himself as an OB/GYN working out of a home office, instead of as an orthodontist working down the street?)
And Bell found himself wondering whether even polluted content could ever truly be disposed of. The same television series that featured the barbecue sauce scene also once featured Phylicia Rashad’s brilliant “Big Fun” speech. A different scene, in which she dresses down her daughter’s boyfriend for being a misogynist (“You are never going to have anybody bringing you anything, anywhere, any place, any time”), is as quotable today as it was 35 years ago.
Kevin Spacey was a great actor, but one of many. Harvey Weinstein produced beautiful movies, but they weren’t inseparable from him. Charlie Rose was an incisive interviewer, but he didn’t change interviewing because of who he was and what he looked like. America has always been full of White men who have been given platforms that empower them to become seen, loved, admired and emulated. Erasing one or two of them based on their behavior might be a painful loss for fans, but it won’t blow an irreparable hole in the cultural firmament or, really, in anyone’s personal library. If you like Louis C.K. but feel weird watching his act now, great news: There are many talented, irreverent middle-aged stand-up comedians.
Erasing Bill Cosby would mean creating huge gaps in American cultural history of the latter half of the 20th century, Bell says. It would not be a matter of separating the art from the artist, but separating the artist from other people’s art, artistry and identity — especially the Black Americans for whom Cosby was a rare and exceptional figure. “I don’t remember a time in my life in which Bill Cosby wasn’t a part of the wallpaper of Black America,” Bell says. “Every time I sit down onstage as a comedian, I’m Bill Cosby.” He describes a scene in “The Cosby Show” in which the entire Huxtable family lip-syncs to Ray Charles’s version of “(Night Time Is) the Right Time.” For Black viewers, Bell says, it was “like watching the moon landing.”
That is why, he speculates, it is still so hard for so many people to accept that Cosby did what more than 60 women have independently described him doing. It would simply break their hearts.
So, what to do with Cosby — his shows, his comedy albums? Should his most ardent fans think of him as the pioneer he was and appreciate his work with a big asterisk? (Is that even possible?) Should they not think of him at all, except as an alleged rapist?
When I asked him how he personally thinks of Cosby now, Bell took the middle road, saying, “Bill Cosby is a tremendous opportunity for us all to learn how to create safer systems for survivors of sexual assault than we currently have.” He says adults can decide for themselves whether to consume Cosby’s work but that if they choose to do so, they should also be asking themselves how to improve the systems that allowed Cosby’s behavior to go so unchecked for so long.
Which is a true answer, and a responsible one, but it doesn’t exactly address the question of how to feel if you stumble on a “Cosby Show” compilation on YouTube and feel an urge to spend some quality time with Dr. Huxtable and family.
A more interesting answer, at least for me, came from a conversation with a woman who actually did spend time with them, in person.
“If you could see me now,” Lili Bernard said on the phone, “you would see that I’m crying.”
Bernard is an actress and artist who is prominently featured in “We Need to Talk About Cosby,” and who appeared on “The Cosby Show” as a daffy patient of Dr. Huxtable’s: She delivers her baby in a taxi outside of the family’s home. Bill Cosby had personally helped her get the role and promised to mentor her. Instead, she says, he raped her.
Her episode was a hit. It aired for years in reruns. Bernard would travel to other countries and flip on the television only to see an overdubbed version of herself. She could barely stand to watch it. She still can’t.
There’s the fact that the week it was filmed was one of the most traumatic of her life. There’s the fact that it turns her stomach.
But even for Bernard, it’s not that simple. Because there’s also the fact that before appearing on “The Cosby Show,” she’d spent seven years watching the series as a viewer, knowing the episodes so well she could recite the lines.
There’s the fact that Bernard trained and studied to become an actor, working her tail off for something like an appearance on “The Cosby Show.”
There’s the fact that she’s proud of her performance on the show because she knows what she went through in filming and she still managed to turn out something funny and memorable.
There’s the fact that, when she was cast, she showed up to set and was completely surrounded, for the first time in her career, by Black makeup artists, Black set designers, Black production assistants. She had found that moving, and still does.
She wants her episode to air. She wants people to see it. She wants them to think about everyone who is not Bill Cosby on screen. She wants them to think about the world that Cosby was helping create, even as he set hers on fire.