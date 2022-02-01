The pandemic has also altered people’s routines in ways that have negatively affected their teeth. Working from home, many are snacking more, forgoing brushing in the morning (“They’re like, ‘I’m not going to see co-workers, so I’m not going to brush’”) and falling asleep before brushing at night. “We’re also seeing a rise in people breaking their teeth. A lot of that is from stress, people clenching and grinding more, so more TMJ issues,” she says, referring to the temporomandibular joint at the intersection of the cheekbone and jaw. “It’s just, like, a perfect storm.”