The lockdown drew us closer and we grew to appreciate our compatibility in both the mundane and the extreme. So when I got a job as a foreign correspondent, we got engaged and decided to live apart again until he could move his career to Asia. We had successfully managed the distance before; how hard could this be?
But when I left Washington for Tokyo in July 2021 protected with two doses of Pfizer, we weren’t prepared for how excruciating the uncertainty of new variants and shifting travel restrictions would be, to the point that we actually had to get married earlier than planned to have any hope of seeing each other somewhat regularly.
It is a dilemma faced by couples around the world as changing covid-19 measures across dozens of countries have made long-distance relationships immeasurably more complicated.
Two things are vital to sustaining such a relationship: Constant communication and a reunion date that you can look forward to and plan for together.
We’ve mastered the first part. On FaceTime calls, I show him around my new Tokyo neighborhood, which hopefully will soon be his home, too. He live-streamed his Thanksgiving dinner cooking for me, and I tuned in to hear about his new stuffing recipe while I was in a cab going to an interview in Seoul.
I left my two cats with him because I had not found a pet-friendly apartment before I left, so he makes sure I talk to Penny and Liddy regularly so they won’t forget my voice. I order cat litter to be delivered to his house — and new sheets when Penny, who has separation anxiety, pees on his bed.
The second part, though, is so much harder. In fact, in covid times, it’s largely out of our control. So we decided to get married to improve our chances of seeing each other.
***
I live in Tokyo and travel to Seoul to cover Japan and the Koreas. My partner has a more flexible schedule than I do, so he had planned to travel to my part of the world to see me. But as an unmarried couple, our chances of reuniting in Asia are slim. Exemptions from Asia’s strict covid border restrictions as a married couple are possible, but few countries extend it to those who are just “together.”
Japan has what Prime Minister Fumio Kishida calls the toughest border restrictions of the G-7 countries, banning nearly all new foreigners. This has upended the lives of hundreds of thousands of people, including couples, families and international students.
In November, Japan finally reopened to a limited number of foreigners. The first person I thought of was my friend who had waited 13 months to see her partner, who could finally apply for his work visa. Then, three weeks later, Japan rescinded its plans when the omicron variant emerged — a crushing whiplash. My friend then decided to leave the country because she couldn’t take the uncertainty anymore.
South Korea’s rules have been more flexible. Certain family members and their spouses have been allowed to enter without quarantine if they are vaccinated. But with omicron, South Korea has suspended this exemption.
Getting married meant that we could remove the one hurdle under our control, but it’s not a guaranteed solution. We can register him as my spouse so we could meet in South Korea — once it resumes the exemptions. Until then, we remain in limbo.
More than 5.5 million people have died globally from covid. People have lost their jobs and loved ones, endured undignified stretches of isolation, experienced depression and anxiety, and said final goodbyes to loved ones on video.
In the context of our collective global trauma, I know our situation is more one of inconvenience, but it still feels like we’re playing three-dimensional chess with an erratic opponent — and we’re not the only ones.
Couples around the world are in similar situations. Many live apart for the sake of their children’s education or to fulfill business obligations. Many can’t reunite because they can’t afford quarantine, which is possible only for those with the privilege of remote work and vacation days.
Grass-roots movements have sprouted globally by couples petitioning governments to allow visitation rights, as long as they follow public health measures such as masking, vaccination and quarantine. But these efforts have yielded mixed results.
“People are constantly on edge just hoping they can get to the next stage of whatever they want to get to, whether it’s a visit or a wedding … there’s still no end in sight,” said Krishni Metivier, with the group “Love is Not Tourism,” a Facebook community of more than 45,000 members. Metivier lives in Texas and her partner lives in the Czech Republic.
***
After six months apart, we reunited over the holidays on Guam, my hometown and U.S. territory. We decided to elope so that we could prepare paperwork for the Korea exemption, and to make our marriage official just in case a new variant upends our plans for a wedding in the fall.
We wanted to keep it private because it felt so clinical. But when we found out that new marriage licenses may be published in the local newspaper — where my family might read it — we decided to break our own exclusive to our families and friends.
Only one customer at a time was allowed into the vital statistics office except for couples applying for their marriage license, so we waited outside in a socially distanced queue. A young mom entered after us to apply for a birth certificate, but had to scramble for help when she was asked to leave her newborn outside to protect the baby from covid exposure.
We signed our application for a marriage certificate with my family, at the kitchen counter of the house I grew up in. We cheered and hugged, ate my mom’s homemade galbi and Pyongyang naengmyun and drank wine and aged scotch.
We had a narrow window of time to pick up our marriage license before leaving Guam. My partner — now husband — waited in the vital statistics line while I drove to the grocery store to get food for my hotel quarantine in Japan. Then I picked him up, with two copies of our marriage license in hand, rushed to the clinic to pick up my negative coronavirus test result for my flight, and made it to the airport.
We were officially married, just in time to say goodbye again. I never knew I could feel such joy and piercing heartache simultaneously.
This is not the marriage we had envisioned, but the pandemic has made us flexible, resourceful and resilient — and perpetually in search of cautious optimism.
That optimism carried me through the nine hours it took after arriving at Japan’s Narita Airport to take another coronavirus test, wait for my negative result and be transported to my quarantine hotel.
Read more: