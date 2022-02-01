Right now, the need for more training opportunities in the janitorial and other low-wage industries is especially important. We have been shouldering the burden of preventing the spread of the coronavirus. Right now, I’m part of a nonprofit organization called Building Skills Partnership, which offers me free training opportunities on Infectious Disease Certification. I learn information on diseases janitors could be exposed to through viruses, bacteria, fungus and parasites, as well as how to best protect myself and the office building communities I serve. These classes help me a lot, because I do not want to get sick and I do not want to get my children sick from the germs I encounter by keeping buildings clean.