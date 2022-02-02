The national archivist has refused to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution, the New York Times reports. In 2020, the Justice Department under the Trump administration said the deadline Congress had posed on ratifying the amendment expired in 1982. The fact that five states rescinded their ratification in the late 1970s has also raised questions. It is the first time an amendment that has been passed by a two-thirds majority of Congress and been ratified by three-fourths of states has been excluded from the Constitution — every other amendment with a deadline has been ratified within its expiration period.