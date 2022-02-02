“It was like dominoes,” said Hirasaki, now 76. “It wasn’t controversial. Everybody was for it. Briefly.”
Fifty years later, the future of the ERA is still in doubt, even as the amendment recently crossed an important threshold.
Federal law requires the national archivist to edit the Constitution once the requirements to add a constitutional amendment have been met. The ERA met those requirements on Jan. 27, 2020, when Virginia became the 38th state to ratify it. The amendment says it will go into effect two years after ratification.
But that hasn’t happened.
The national archivist has refused to add a 28th Amendment to the Constitution, the New York Times reports. In 2020, the Justice Department under the Trump administration said the deadline Congress had posed on ratifying the amendment expired in 1982. The fact that five states rescinded their ratification in the late 1970s has also raised questions. It is the first time an amendment that has been passed by a two-thirds majority of Congress and been ratified by three-fourths of states has been excluded from the Constitution — every other amendment with a deadline has been ratified within its expiration period.
Nodding to this legal limbo, President Biden urged Congress to pass a resolution declaring that the ERA is now the law of the land.
But even among its staunchest detractors and supporters, there’s disagreement about what the ERA can do — especially at a time when states are testing the boundaries of the Constitution in arenas like voting and abortion rights. As the nation awaits a Supreme Court decision in Dobbs v. Jackson Women’s Health Organization, the case that could overturn Roe v. Wade, the ERA’s potential impact on abortion rights is particularly salient.
Among its opponents, some see the ERA as a vehicle for “enshrining” abortion rights, and some also argue that the amendment’s inclusion of LGBTQ individuals could hurt cisgender, heterosexual women.
Meanwhile, supporters say the ERA could be an important tool to help strike down discriminatory laws. Others view it as more of a symbolic victory.
Hirasaki is in the latter camp.
For her, the need for the amendment was much clearer in previous decades, when discrimination against women, particularly in the workplace, was more widely accepted.
For antiabortion leaders, the amendment is an overstep. Responding to Biden’s comments last week, the antiabortion group Susan B. Anthony List denounced the proposed resolution, saying the amendment would “enshrine” abortion rights in the Constitution.
Because the vast majority of those who seek abortions identify as women, conservatives argue that abortion restrictions could be found unconstitutional.
“Democrats’ ongoing push to illegally resurrect the ERA is less about equality and empowerment for women than about expanding a so-called ‘right’ to abortion — the greatest human rights violation of our time,” SBA List’s president, Marjorie Dannenfelser, said in a statement.
SBA List pointed to the January 2020 memo from the Justice Department’s Office of the Legal Counsel as “decisive” in its conclusion that the timeline for the ERA to be included in the Constitution had expired.
Many ERA supporters, as well as abortion rights groups, agree that abortion is within the purview of the Equal Rights Amendment.
Kimberly Inez McGuire, executive director of the reproductive rights advocacy group Unite for Reproductive & Gender Equity (URGE), said she wasn’t surprised that antiabortion groups opposed the ERA: “The only ERA that would make sense is one that upholds the right to end a pregnancy.”
According to Inez McGuire, the energy from some younger activists on the ERA does not match that of the antiabortion movement, because “it is not enough to talk about the Equal Rights Amendment,” she said.
The young people she works with are invested in more “holistic” solutions to advancing abortion access, she said, such as campaigns to reduce abortion stigma and building or donating to abortion funds.
This isn’t to say the ERA can’t be a valuable in securing abortion rights, she said, but she believes it needs to be part of a larger push for reproductive justice.
“There have been incredibly transformative moments throughout our history where the arc toward justice has been advanced significantly by a constitutional amendment,” Inez McGuire said.
But, she added, “the strength of our constitutional rights is consistently tested at the state level,” pointing to recent voting laws and abortion restrictions that have invited lawsuits questioning their legality.
Outside of abortion, some experts say the ERA could indirectly affect the Supreme Court by affirming that sex equality is a fundamental right, and would push courts to use a higher standard of law in sex discrimination cases.
As Amy Jo Conroy, an attorney who has been working with the ERA Coalition, a group dedicated to advancing the ERA, put it: “The U.S. Constitution is the frame, not the bricks. What are the guardrails we deem essential in order to form a more perfect union? How the ERA is implemented is still up to legislators and those that elect them. What changes is the framework of inclusion.”
But Anne Schlafly Cori, daughter of the prominent anti-ERA activist Phyllis Schlafly, argues that the ERA has become too inclusive to protect or advance the rights of cisgender, heterosexual women.
In an interview with the Independent Women’s Forum, a conservative nonprofit, Cori said, “I think in the 1970s there was a general understanding that sex referred to biological men and biological women. But that understanding does not exist today.”
In 2020, the Supreme Court ruled that prohibition of sex discrimination, laid out in Title VII of the 1964 Civil Rights Act, extends to LGBTQ individuals who are discriminated against for their gender or sexual identities.
Cori specifically discussed transgender individuals in her arguments against the ERA.
“There’s a whole new hornet’s nest on what is the meaning of this amendment,” said Cori, arguing that under the ERA, schools could not bar transgender girls from playing on girls’ teams.
She also argued, as her mother did, that the ERA could be used to roll back gender-specific protections because the amendment, in the name of equality, would erase distinctions between different genders. Cori said this could impact regulations like pregnancy accommodation protections, which require employers to provide reasonable accommodations for pregnant workers.
“When women no longer get breaks because they’re pregnant, that is something that harms vulnerable women who are in jobs where they don’t have other option,” said Cori. (ERA supporters do not agree that the amendment would be interpreted in that way.)
Carol Jenkins, who leads the ERA Coalition, said that “there is no question whatsoever” that the amendment is inclusive.
“It does include trans people and it should include trans people,” Jenkins said.
Jenkins said she was in an optimistic mood about the future of the amendment, despite the nation archivist’s refusal to include the ERA in the Constitution.
She highlighted that the amendment’s supporters had made great strides to advance it in recent years, particularly the Black women lawmakers who were responsible for reviving the push to ratify the ERA.
For Jenkins, there is a symbolic element to the amendment — “a fabulous, wonderful one.”
“What better symbol than to say, here is a statement of equality for women, that women are equal citizens to men in the United States of America,” she said.
But, she added, the ERA is far more than that.
“Like racism, sexism is rooted in the Constitution. And you will not get rid of it until you have addressed it in the founding document,” Jenkins said.
She sees the ERA as an enforcement mechanism: a “solid, constitutional underpinning” that can help strike down sexist laws and be a “check” on what happens in the states. With an amendment, sex protections wouldn’t be “subject to the whims of an election,” she added.
Already, she said, her organization is working with states, such as Arizona and North Carolina, to see which statutes could be found in violation of ERA — laws that need to be corrected for women to have “full agency,” she said.
Jenkins said it was “conceivable” that the amendment could be used to support bills like the Women’s Health Protection Act in Congress, which would ban restrictions on the provision of, and access to, abortion services. But Jenkins emphasized that the ERA is an umbrella that could cover many other areas.
“It’s not a weapon,” Jenkins said. “It’s a tool to enhance our lives.”
She’s convinced that any other option would leave women and LGBTQ individuals vulnerable to further discrimination down the line.
“It’s the last line of defense,” Jenkins argued. “When all else falls, the ERA will be there.”