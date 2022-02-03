The sleek, minimalist cafe in a Kent Island business park seems out of place until you realize that Berj Ghazarian, the founder of Bark, also co-owns the manufacturing company next door, the one that sells chocolate sauces, gelato, fruit fillings and other dessert ingredients to restaurants. During a trip to Texas more than a decade ago, Ghazarian had his road-to-Damascus moment about barbecue. When he returned, he started with the usual backyard cooks, but quickly moved to the competition circuit, which he realized was not for him. Ghazarian has settled into a formula that works well: In the parking lot of the business park, Ghazarian or his right-hand-man, Lorenzo “Ren” Price, will cook briskets, ribs, chicken and pork belly on a pair of Moberg smokers but mostly use those meats in sandwiches, rice bowls or as an occasional special for day workers. But here’s the secret: You can also order a platter of the meats, even if you don’t see the platter listed on the menu. What you’ll get is some of the finest barbecue in the region: pepper-heavy slices of prime brisket that have been slow-smoked to a jiggly consistency; smoked pork belly prepared like brisket, complete with a bark made crusty with coriander, cloves and more; spare ribs smoked once and then smoked a second time in a braising liquid infused with a peach-hoisin sauce, gochujang and more; and smoked chicken (modified from a recipe developed by Ghazarian’s father, Boris) in which boneless thighs are marinated overnight and then cooked for two-plus hours until bronzed and irresistible.