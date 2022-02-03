His freshman year, his foster parents decided they were no longer able to look after him, leaving Rich, once again, in need of a home. His only option was to move in with a foster family in nearby Willmar, Minn., forcing him to leave his hometown of New London, Minn., his high school and all his friends.
“I was devastated,” he said. “It was earth-shattering when that happened.”
That’s when Dreier, a 28-year-old teacher and a bachelor at the time, spontaneously stepped up. He signed the paperwork to become Rich’s foster father.
“It seemed like the thing to do,” said Dreier, who housed and supported Rich for his remaining three years of high school. “He was a really good kid, and he was in need of some help.”
More than four decades later, Dreier, now 70, still coaches various sports at New London-Spicer High School, including the girls’ varsity basketball team — which all four of Rich’s teenage daughters played for together last year. Local news station KARE-11 featured them during one of the first games in which all the girls were on the court at once.
“That was a really special moment,” said Rich, 56. “That was a goal for all the sisters, and for me. To get all four of them on the court was pretty amazing.”
Standing on the sidelines of his former high school gymnasium, Rich cheered excitedly as his daughters — Mackenzie, Courtney, Avery and Dakota — hustled up and down the court.
Watching his children playing simultaneously was a surreal sight for Rich. What made it most meaningful, he said, was that Dreier, of all people, was the one who coached the team through an almost-undefeated season.
“If there’s anyone that I’d want them to be coached under, it’s him,” Rich said.
Rich was so eager for his girls to have Dreier as a coach that he convinced him not to retire until he had the chance to mentor all four of his daughters. Drier retired from teaching in 2009 but stayed on as a coach.
“It was really important to me that all of them could be coached by him,” said Rich.
Dreier, who is the winningest girls’ high school basketball coach in the history of the state, said he’d do it for Rich and his girls. He said he would have already hung up his coaching jersey if it weren’t for Rich’s persuasion.
“I was preparing myself to be done, and then he came up with that and I figured I’ll give it a whirl,” Dreier said. “As long as the kids try hard and care, I’m happy doing it.”
While Dreier left an indelible impression on Rich’s life, he said fostering his student also had a profound impact on him. In many ways, he said, it prepared him to become a parent.
“There were a lot of experiences that I got to go through,” he said. “I could use those lessons with my own kids.”
Mainly, though, “I felt good that I was able to contribute to him becoming a solid young man,” Dreier said.
He still recalls sitting in the teachers’ lounge in 1979 when the school’s choir instructor was talking about how Rich needed a new foster home. Out of nowhere, Dreier — who taught American history — said aloud: “Well, he can move in with me. That would be fine.”
Although he wasn’t sure how it would pan out at first, living together “was great,” Dreier said. “He respected me and my rules, and as a result, things went well.”
Both men have fond memories of their time together, which included countless TV dinners, folding laundry and shooting hoops.
“He was the only father figure I really had,” Rich said. “I looked up to him.”
One thing that Dreier remembers most is that “we weren’t the cleanest duo that ever lived in a house,” he said with a laugh. “We weren’t real tidy, but we were good enough.”
“There are so many little stories that we just chuckle about all the time,” Rich said.
While they stayed in touch after Rich moved out, they seldom saw each other, as they both got busy in their respective lives: Dreier got married and had three kids of his own, and Rich went off to college, where he played football and baseball. He later launched a career in real estate and started a family.
It wasn’t until Rich’s daughters began playing basketball at New London-Spicer High School that their worlds truly collided once again.
Rich was elated at the idea of his daughters bonding with Dreier.
Mackenzie, the eldest and who is now in college, was the first to join the varsity basketball team, followed by Courtney, now a senior; Avery, now a junior; and Dakota, now a freshman. Dakota joined the team last year, as eighth-graders are allowed to try out for the varsity team. There was one year of overlap between all four girls — which was a thrill for both their father and their coach.
“That was crazy,” Dreier said, adding that getting the opportunity to coach Rich’s kids “has been wonderful.”
The girls, too, were delighted to be on the team together, and to be coached by Dreier, whom they had heard many stories about growing up.
“He was there for my dad when he didn’t really have anybody else,” said Mackenzie Rich, 19. “Knowing all that he did for our dad definitely made me respect him a lot.”
Her sisters agreed.
“I think that it’s so cool that he would just take in somebody like that and act as if he was his own kid,” echoed Avery Rich, 16.
Apart from his close connection to their father, the girls also felt that with Dreier at the helm of their team they had a good shot at a successful season. Last year they were undefeated until the semifinal game.
This season, Rich’s three youngest daughters remain on the team, and Dreier is still coaching. So far, they have won 17 games, with only two losses, and last week, Dreier clinched his 1000th victory as a coach.
Not only has Rich — who volunteers as an elementary and middle school basketball coach — tried to emulate Dreier’s coaching strategies, but he has also sought to become a father like him.
“He is a role model to me and now to my daughters,” Rich said.
