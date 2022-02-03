In my case, it wasn’t the people I trusted to look after me. My midwife told me to call and message her at any time; she didn’t reply until three days after I miscarried. I rushed to the central hospital in Lapland when I started spotting. The on-call osteopath leading the ultrasound said she had no idea what she was doing. When she couldn’t find a heartbeat, I begged her to find a trained sonographer. I was told there wasn’t a heartbeat; then, suddenly, there was. They instructed me to go back to the hotel, to wait and see. That was it. I asked what I should do if a miscarriage were to occur and whether I would likely see the fetus. They’d told me to stay close to a bathroom — and no, absolutely not. I would see clumps of tissue and “stuff,” they promised. Nothing more.