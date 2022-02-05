In her much anticipated sequel to “The Idiot,” a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist in fiction, New Yorker staff writer Elif Batuman continues the story of Selin and her elusive crush, Ivan. In “Either/Or,” Selin enters her sophomore year at Harvard as she tries to process everything that happened over the summer — including why Ivan’s weird ex-girlfriend is suddenly trying to get in touch with her. Read more and preorder it here.