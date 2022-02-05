Maybe a fraught news cycle drew you to topics of race, politics and social justice. Or perhaps books just felt too taxing amid the mental fatigue brought on by stay-at-home orders, leading you to start and stop dozens of titles that didn’t immediately grab you.
However you describe your relationship with reading these days, chances are the pandemic helped you reimagine it: Print books have seen strong gains since the onset of covid, and adult and young adult fiction accounted for the largest increases last year.
As the country enters another pandemic year, we asked The Washington Post’s Book World editor Stephanie Merry to handpick the 10 most-anticipated titles by women and nonbinary authors dropping early this year.
The stories we chose include a gothic tale of doomed love and vengeful spirits, a family saga of Black joy and pain, a woman’s quest for stardom and a widowed artist taking a second chance on love.
Whether you’re struggling to pick up a book again or it’s the only way to escape these days, we hope you’ll find a rec in here that will reignite your love for the written word.
“Either/Or” by Elif Batuman
Release date: May 24
In her much anticipated sequel to "The Idiot," a 2018 Pulitzer Prize finalist in fiction, New Yorker staff writer Elif Batuman continues the story of Selin and her elusive crush, Ivan. In "Either/Or," Selin enters her sophomore year at Harvard as she tries to process everything that happened over the summer — including why Ivan's weird ex-girlfriend is suddenly trying to get in touch with her.
“The Hacienda” by Isabel Cañas
Release date: May 3
This gothic thriller is the first novel from Isabel Cañas, a Mexican American writer. In the aftermath of the Mexican War of Independence, Beatriz attempts to reclaim the home she lost by accepting a marriage proposal from the handsome Don Rodolfo Solórzano, ignoring the rumors about his first wife's demise.
“Book Lovers” by Emily Henry
Release date: May 3
This charming romance centers on literary agent Nora Stephens and her summer getaway to Sunshine Falls, N.C. But instead of picnics in meadows and small-town meet-cutes, she keeps running into her rival, brooding book editor Charlie Lastra. This is the latest novel from best-selling author Emily Henry.
“You Made a Fool of Death With Your Beauty” by Akwaeke Emezi
Release date: May 24
Best-selling Nigerian author Akwaeke Emezi is making their romance debut in this story about Feyi, a young woman returning to the dating scene five years after the death of her husband. Feyi isn't ready for anything serious, but an encounter at a rooftop party launches a whirlwind summer she could never have imagined.
“Sea of Tranquility” by Emily St. John Mandel
Release date: April 22
Emily St. John Mandel, author of "Station Eleven" and "The Glass Hotel," is back with another science-fiction novel about humanity. In "Sea of Tranquility," a plague takes readers across time and space — from a teenager sailing to Canada in 1912 to an author living on a moon colony in 2401. Conceived and written during the pandemic, the novel aims to capture the reality of our current moment.
“Memphis” by Tara M. Stringfellow
Release date: April 5
In Tara M. Stringfellow's debut novel, 10-year-old Joan, her mother and her younger sister flee her father's abuse and resettle in her mother's ancestral home in Memphis. The story moves back and forth in time to trace three generations of a Southern Black family's racial trauma — and a long matrilineal tradition that could guide Joan to healing.
“I Kissed Shara Wheeler” by Casey McQuiston
Release date: May 3
Romance author Casey McQuiston's foray into young adult fiction is set at a private school in Alabama, where Chloe Green is determined to beat her rival, Shara Wheeler, and win valedictorian. But a month before graduation, Shara kisses Chloe and disappears. On a furious hunt for answers, Chloe forms an unlikely alliance with Shara's two other suitors to untangle her trail.
“A Ballad of Love and Glory” by Reyna Grande
Release date: March 15
This historical romance novel from Mexican author Reyna Grande is set during the Mexican-American War in 1846, and follows a Mexican army nurse and an Irish soldier as they fight for their survival and their love. The story is inspired by true events and historical figures to illuminate an overlooked moment in history that still impacts the U.S.-Mexico border today.
“Siren Queen” by Nghi Vo
Release date: May 10
Nghi Vo's "Siren Queen" imagines the golden age of Hollywood as a fantastical world where monsters control the industry through dark rituals of blood and ancient magic. But Luli Wei is set on becoming a star no matter the cost, taking readers on an enthralling journey to achieve stardom on her own terms.
“The Memory Librarian: And Other Stories of Dirty Computer” by Janelle Monáe
Release date: April 19
Singer-songwriter Janelle Monáe brings the Afrofuturistic world of her acclaimed album "Dirty Computer" to the literary scene with a collection of short stories that explore tales of identity expression, technology and love.
