Although Jill Biden didn’t speak about it at the moonshot relaunch, she also lost her mother, Bobby Jean Jacobs, to cancer. In a sense, she lost her twice. Years before her death, Bobby Jean had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and required extensive surgery that destroyed her bowels — only for them later to find out that, because of a clerical error, her pathology had been mixed up with another woman’s and she’d never had cancer at all. She became weak, and when she later was diagnosed with lymphoma, deteriorated even further during the chemotherapy treatments. Her final days came while Jill was on the 2008 campaign trail, as her husband was running in the Democratic primary he lost to Obama.