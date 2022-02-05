Soon after her first friend got breast cancer, the first lady continued, another friend confided her diagnosis. Another followed, and so did another. All told, she said, “four of my friends were diagnosed with breast cancer in one year.”
Three of them survived.
“One of my dear friends, Winnie, lost her battle,” Biden said. “Winnie inspired me to take up the cause of prevention and education.”
It’s been 51 years since President Richard Nixon declared war on cancer, and it is now the No. 2 killer of Americans, behind heart disease. In the same two years that covid-19 claimed 800,000 American lives, cancer claimed 1.2 million, President Biden said later in his remarks.
Biden wrote in her memoir, “Where the Light Enters,” about the shock she’d felt that at the time that cancer, the same cancer, had run rampant through all of these “young, otherwise healthy women.” She visited and drove them to appointments, but nothing could stop what was happening to Winnie. She’d gone to Winnie’s home, which had become her hospice, one afternoon, and sat there on her couch with her friend, who had grown pale and thin, with a scarf wrapped around her head in place of the hair she’d lost in chemotherapy, struggling not to cry.
“I just couldn’t believe that this wonderful person — a mother of three children who adored and needed her — was about to die,” Biden wrote. It was that afternoon that she went home and told President Biden, then a senator who’d lost his first presidential bid, that she needed to become an activist in fighting cancer. It was because of Winnie that she co-founded the Biden Breast Health Initiative, which launched the next year in 19 Delaware high schools to teach young woman about breast self-exams and other forms of early prevention, Biden wrote.
And Winnie was the reason, Jill Biden said, that 30 years later she was standing at that White House lectern talking about new measures for the moonshot program that — the president said in a later speech — aims to reduce the country’s cancer death rate by 50 percent over the next 25 years.
“It’s not just patients; cancer changes everyone it touches,” the first lady said at the White House. “And in some ways, it touches us all. For Joe and me, it has stolen our joy. It left us broken in our grief. But through that pain, we found purpose, strengthening our fortitude for this fight to end cancer as we know it.”
Even the timing of the moonshot announcement had personal significance. Beau Biden died when he was 46, and Thursday would have been his 53rd birthday. The doctor who spent 18 months trying to save his life was in the audience.
After Beau’s death in 2015, then-Vice President Biden had traveled around the country, visiting cancer centers and meeting with experts to figure out how the government could better help in the fight. President Barack Obama then put him in charge of the cancer moonshot initiative he’d announced in his final State of the Union address, with the goal of doubling the rate of progress to a cure.
The Bidens weren’t the only members of the administration to share their personal cancer stories. Harris opened up about how, in 2009, “after a lifetime of working to end cancer, cancer ended my mother’s life.” Her mother, Shyamala Gopalan, a Tamil Indian immigrant, was a biomedical scientist whose groundbreaking work studying the progesterone gene receptor led to significant advances in breast cancer research.
“I will never forget the day that she sat my sister and me down and told us she had been diagnosed with colon cancer,” Harris told the crowd. “It was one of the worst days of my life and an experience that, sadly, millions and millions of people in our country have had.” Harris cared for her for the many months she had left, “but after countless rounds of chemo,” Harris said, “her body gave out.” She was moved from the hospital to hospice.
“One of the last questions she asked the hospice nurse was, ‘Are my daughters going to be okay?’” Harris said. “I miss my mother every day, and I carry her memory with me wherever I go.”
Although Jill Biden didn’t speak about it at the moonshot relaunch, she also lost her mother, Bobby Jean Jacobs, to cancer. In a sense, she lost her twice. Years before her death, Bobby Jean had been diagnosed with stomach cancer and required extensive surgery that destroyed her bowels — only for them later to find out that, because of a clerical error, her pathology had been mixed up with another woman’s and she’d never had cancer at all. She became weak, and when she later was diagnosed with lymphoma, deteriorated even further during the chemotherapy treatments. Her final days came while Jill was on the 2008 campaign trail, as her husband was running in the Democratic primary he lost to Obama.
Jill Biden would give speeches in Iowa, then race back to Willow Grove, Pa., to see her mother. The weekend before her mother died, Beau Biden shipped off to Iraq, when his National Guard unit was deployed. “Caught between two realities I didn’t want to think about — losing my mother and my son leaving for war,” she wrote, she turned to running and had trouble eating, losing 10 pounds.
She was running when a Secret Service car pulled up beside her to tell her that her mother had a turn for the worse. Bobby Jean died surrounded by her five daughters. “It was so hard to let her go — emotionally, physically, spiritually,” the first lady wrote in her memoir. “She left before I was done needing her.”
The Biden family is no stranger to tragedy. A few weeks after Joe Biden was elected to be the junior senator from Delaware in 1972, his wife, Neilia, and baby daughter Naomi were killed in a car accident that also gravely injured his sons, Beau and Hunter. Biden was sworn into office from their hospital room. He credits Jill, then just starting her career as a teacher, for putting his family back together.
Years later, when Beau became sick, Jill Biden writes in her memoir, she never gave up hope that he would live, despite the impossible odds the doctors gave him. But she found herself watching her son go through agonizing rounds of chemotherapy and operation after operation, wanting to nurse him back to health, as she had done in his childhood.
After her son’s death, Biden wrote in her book, “I feel like a piece of china that’s been glued back together again. The cracks may be imperceptible — but they’re there.” Her faith in God was so shaken that for five years after his death, she stopped going to church. Then during a campaign stop to a Baptist church in South Carolina, she met Robin Jackson, a pastor’s wife, who asked if she could become Biden’s “prayer partner,” texting kind words and a reminder to pray every week, with Biden texting back each time. In October, the first lady traveled nearly 500 miles to pay a surprise visit to Jackson, who she credits with helping her regain her faith.
Biden has made a point of prioritizing cancer causes since the Obama years. Her first trip outside Washington in February last year was to participate on a panel about health disparities at a cancer center in Richmond She spoke about the need to bring cancer screening and treatment directly to underserved rural areas and communities of color. And she again made the case in October at a cancer center in Charleston, S.C., bringing attention to the fact that Black Americans have a higher death rate to most cancers than all other racial and ethnic group, according to the National Cancer Institute.
Beyond policy and promises, the personal has loomed largest for Biden. In her speech, she talked about the feeling they’d had after Beau’s diagnosis of “the world we knew slipping away.” She’d witnessed firsthand “a son trying to be strong for the parents who could outlive him,” she said. And since Beau’s death, she said, “I’ve seen the darkness of this disease: financial devastation, confusion over care, and far too many families mourning loved ones.”
But, Biden said, she also sees hope in the cancer moonshot program.
“A cancer diagnosis today may still leave us feeling hopeless, but we are not hopeless and we are not helpless,” she said. “We are living in a golden age of research and discovery. We can end this terror, and all of us have a role to play.”