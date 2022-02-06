PerspectiveDiscussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences
I’m nonbinary. I’m still figuring out what it would mean to get pregnant.
By Christine Suggs
Today at 10:00 a.m. EST
By Christine Suggs
Today at 10:00 a.m. EST
What does it mean to want children when you’re nonbinary? What will my kids call me? Do I want to go through pregnancy, with all the potential for misgendering? I’m still figuring out what being pregnant would mean for me.