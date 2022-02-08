Stacia Davis, a 43-year-old computer analyst and graphic designer in Atlantic City, N.J., is one of those daters who’s not so sure how to proceed. Recently, a man she knows asked her out to dinner. When she proposed that they both get tested first, he didn’t think it was necessary. Davis didn’t push the issue. “I’ll just go and pray to good Lord that neither one of us are infected or the people around us,” Davis remembers thinking. Davis, who lives with her 65-year-old mother who’s a cancer survivor, kept her mask on for most of their indoor dinner date and took her untouched meal home with her. “It was very awkward, very weird,” Davis said in a phone interview. “I didn’t want to take my mask down, didn’t want to eat.”