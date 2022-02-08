The employment gaps were even worse among Black women and Latinas, according to NWLC’s report. While the overall unemployment rate for women 20 and older hovered at 3.6 percent in January, nearly 5.8 percent of Black women were unemployed, as were 4.9 percent of Latinas. The NWLC added that if the jobs report included those had left the labor force — people who are no longer seeking work — those rates would have been even higher: 5 percent for all women, 7.3 percent for Black women and 5.4 percent for Latinas.