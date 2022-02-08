“We have to go. We have to run for our lives,” he told her as the Marshall Fire, the most destructive fire in Colorado history, swept through their suburban neighborhood without warning Dec. 30. Yvonne for years relied on her horses’ unusual sideways gait to massage her back as she rode, alleviating pain from crippling scoliosis. But they were more than physical therapy — for six years she cared for them as part of her family.