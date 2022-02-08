4-8 p.m.: Once I get home, my second shift begins. I need to get my teenagers where they need to go for sports and activities. I need to do our laundry and cleaning and figure out what we’re going to eat for dinner. After a hard day of doula work, my ability to caretake often feels completely depleted. Sometimes I feel like I’m a “mother” all day long, and then I have nothing left to mother my own kids. That can be hard. I’ve had to adjust my emotional boundaries with clients over the years so that I don’t burn out. We try to do a sit-down dinner as a family two or three times a week just to check in and see how everyone is doing.