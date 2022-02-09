For years, I knew exactly how much I weighed. It was something I checked, with the holiness of ritual, first thing in the morning before dutifully logging the numbers into my fitness-tracking app. I would watch the graph slope upward or downward. And whatever the numbers said on the scale changed how I saw myself that day — and how I treated my body as it moved me through the world.

As a chronically ill person, I am constantly in and out of doctor’s offices, which also means I’m often stepping on scales. Anyone with body image issues can tell you how dreaded the doctor’s scale is — we tell ourselves it adds weight, that our shoes and clothes are on, that it isn’t calibrated the same way as the one at home. But for me, and so many other women, it doesn’t matter how we try to explain away the number on the doctor’s scale — it still holds us by the throat, pressing on old bruises that don’t need the ache.

It took me more than two decades of dreading the prospect of being weighed to start making a request to not know. But others are doing it more and more, and for some women, it started much earlier.

Baeley Hathaway’s mother realized that her daughter was hyper-focused on her body at a young age. So, starting when Hathaway was 7, her mother told her to turn backward on the scale at the doctor’s office, she says. Looking back, Hathway says, she’s glad her mother taught her to advocate for herself back then. But it also makes her deeply sad to know that she has struggled with body image issues since she was a child, she says.

Now a 24-year-old who lives in Idaho, Hathaway says she has accepted that she will always have some kind of body image or eating issue. But she is still able to help control the descent into calorie counting and obsessive food tracking, she says, by looking away from the scale.

Sophie Vershbow, a 32-year-old from New York, says she has struggled with anorexia and bulimia since her late teens. Knowing her exact weight can trigger disordered thoughts, so she doesn’t keep a scale in her apartment and closes her eyes when she’s weighed at an appointment. “Part of decoupling myself from disordered behavior meant giving up the control of monitoring my weight, and stepping on a scale can immediately take me back to that head space,” she says.

In the beginning of her recovery, Vershbow felt mortified when asking health-care practitioners not to mention her weight. But now, Vershbow says, she simply repeats this refrain as she closes her eyes: “Please don’t tell me what the scale reads; I don’t weigh myself.”

Sometimes that request is honored easily, Vershbow says. Sometimes she is asked why she doesn’t want to know her weight. And sometimes, despite the fact that her medical chart details years of eating disorders, a doctor walks in and immediately mentions her weight, she says.

The National Association of Anorexia Nervosa and Associated Disorders estimates that 9 percent of the U.S. population will experience an eating disorder in their lifetime, but many patients say their medical provider lack knowledge with how to best handle situations like this.

Kristine Cooley, an advanced practice registered nurse based in Florida, says that sometimes weight is necessary for providers to know. It affects how certain medications, such as birth control or anesthesia, are prescribed to a patient, for example.

But, Cooley says, it is important to acknowledge that knowing a patient’s weight can add prejudice in medical settings. Studies show that anti-fat bias contributes to poorer care and worse outcomes for people of size. And weight bias can make patients lose trust in their providers and avoid the doctor’s office altogether.

As a health-care worker, Cooley says, she believes in health at every size. “Anyone at any size body deserves complete access to compassionate care,” she says. “I encourage people in all size bodies to ask, ‘What is the purpose of me being weighed right now?’” There are even cards you can order to hand to health-care providers that say, “Please don’t weigh me unless it’s really medically necessary.”

Ivy Felicia, a body relationship coach whose business is based in Maryland, says she has a “weight neutral” perspective on life. “I don’t focus on the scale or my weight or inches or body size,” Felicia says. “I don’t define myself by my weight.”

Part of healing her relationship with her body after an eating disorder has been decentering the scale from her life, she adds. She consents to being weighed at doctor’s appointments but asks not to be told the number. As a Black woman, it can be particularly difficult to have that conversation, Felicia says.

“Historically, [Black women] have not been given body autonomy, so when we ask for that, there’s a lot of resistance in the medical community,” she says. “There are assumptions that Black women, especially Black women of size, don’t know what’s best for our bodies.”

Felicia urges anyone who is looking to lessen the importance of the scale to push past that initial discomfort and ask for what they need: to not know their weight. In not knowing, Felicia says, there can be a release of defining your body by external beauty standards.

I dream of the day I feel neutral about my weight. Even now, as I look away from scales and toss after-visit printouts in the trash, my weight is on my mind. Sometimes I wonder how much time I have spent thinking about the size of my body and willing it to be smaller. I know it is a waste of time, and still, I cannot stop.

I don’t think body positivity is in the cards for me, but weight neutrality seems like something I could reach toward. And when I ask not to be told my weight — even if I do it awkwardly and through stammers and ill-timed jokes — I am reaching toward weight neutrality, toward a better, more forgiving relationship with my body, toward freedom.