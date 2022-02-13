But the concept of healing childhood wounds was brand new to me when I heard about it. It invited me to think: How do you wish you’d been loved as a child? No matter how hard parents try, they can’t meet their child’s every need perfectly. It was a total lightbulb moment when my partner and I discussed the ways we wish we had been loved as kids and realized we could give that to each other as adults.
