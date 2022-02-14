Now, Biden is repeating the gesture, with another display of giant White-House-created hearts on the North Lawn, as well as decorations inside the White House’s East Wing from the second-grade classes of the District’s 2021 Teacher of the Year, Alejandro Diasgranados, of Aiton Elementary School. As with last year, the biggest hearts will be erected in an area behind the row of cameras that TV reporters use for their live shots of the White House — which means they’ll be broadcast across America all day.

“I just wanted some joy,” the first lady told reporters last year. “I think things have been so — with the pandemic — everybody’s feeling a little down, so it’s just a little joy, a little hope, that’s all.”

She’d put up the hearts during the end of former president Donald Trump’s impeachment, and as New York’s Gov. Andrew M. Cuomo was being accused of covering up a staggering number of coronavirus deaths in his state’s nursing homes, and revelations were coming out about the media’s mistreatment of Britney Spears during her mental health crises and conservatorship. Even Justin Timberlake apologized.

This time, Jill Biden’s Valentine’s decorations come at a particularly fraught time for the administration. Her husband’s polling ratings have fallen, despite a strong national economy, and in a midterm election year that has Democrats extremely worried about losing control of the House. The hearts are among several soft-news wins spurred by the first lady, which include the addition of a cat, Willow, to the White House, and their German shepherd puppy, Commander, appearing during a special message at the top of Puppy Bowl XVIII, an annual pre-Super-Bowl tradition, on Sunday.

“Valentine’s Day is one of my favorite holidays, because it’s all about love,” Biden said in the video, while wearing a turtleneck sweater knitted with the word “Amour” on the front.

“What’s so wonderful about having pets is they give you unconditional love, joy and comfort every day,” she said.

The 42 hearts the students created for Biden are based on templates and instructions provided by the first lady’s office, according to her spokesman Michael LaRosa. They were also asked to incorporate specific words provided by Biden, such as “compassion,” “healing,” “peace” and “family.” The students’ handwritten and hand-colored “heart-work,” as the White House calls it, hangs on strands of string in the windows of the East Landing — much like strings of blue and yellow “peace doves” hung in the windows of East Colonnade for Biden’s Christmas decorations.

The first lady and President Biden will be marking Feb. 14 by welcoming 20 of those second-graders for a tour of White House and the Valentine’s Day installation on the North Lawn. The teacher, Diasgranados, had previously visited the White House in October at a reception the first lady threw for the 2022 and 2021 State and National Teachers of the Year.

Last year, Jill Biden had surprised Joe Biden with the hearts; the president learned about them for the first time as he took an unscheduled stroll outside.

President Biden told reporters then that Valentine’s Day is his wife’s favorite holiday. During his first year as vice president during the Obama administration, he said, he walked into his office to see that Jill had painted every one of the panes in his window with a heart that said, “Joe loves Jill.”

“None of them said ‘Jill loves Joe.’ They said ‘Joe loves Jill’ in every one,” the president said. He added that he once told a reporter who asked about his “great love affair” with his wife that “everyone knows I love her more than she loves me!”

Biden’s Christmas decorations had a similarly handmade feel to her Valentine’s hearts. She decorated the most important trees in the White House with ornaments featuring photographs of her family, as well as those of past presidents in quiet moments at home with their wives, children, and pets. The decorations throughout the White House were dedicated to pandemic first responders.

If Valentine’s Day is Biden’s favorite holiday, then April Fools’ Day is a close second. A notorious prankster, she was known during the Obama administration for disguising herself with wigs at parties held in the vice president’s residence, and for once stuffing herself into an overhead bin of Air Force Two, popping out to surprise Secret Service as they boarded. As first lady, last April 1, she fooled both reporters and members of her staff by dressing up as a flight attendant on the way back from a trip to California.

“I’ve always believed you’ve got to steal the joyful moments when you can,” Biden wrote in “Where the Light Enters,” her 2019 memoir. “Life is difficult, and if you sit around waiting for fun to show up, you’ll find yourself going without it more often than not.”