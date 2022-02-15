Name: Yingzong Xin

Age: 29

Location: San Francisco Bay area

Job title: Character designer, sketch artist at Pixar Animation Studios

Previous jobs: Character designer at Tencent Timi

What led me to my current role: I started to draw when I was 3 — and I drew on my parents’ beautiful white walls at home. They didn’t blame me, so I’ve kept drawing. My dad is a writer, so we had many books at home, too. I loved reading classics like “Pride and Prejudice,” “Jane Eyre” and “Frankenstein,” and when I was touched by the stories, I created illustrations. So I’ve always connected drawing with stories.

Working for the animation industry is the perfect way to combine my love for art and story. Not to mention my passion for fashion — for a short period of time, I was considering being a fashion designer. But after I learned that I’m not very good at sewing, I used drawing to express my love of beautiful clothes and dresses. So being a character designer really is a great way to combine my passions.

How I spend the majority of my workday: My day is all about drawing and creating art. Working from home doesn’t affect me that much as a digital artist; I draw at home, along with attending lots of Zoom meetings. I am pretty comfortable working at home because I enjoy a quiet and private working environment with my two hairless cats, Princess and Lady. I often work very, very late, sometimes until midnight.

My workday

9 a.m.: I am not a morning person. If I have a 9:30 meeting like I do today, I wake up just a half-hour before to get ready and eat breakfast. This is the benefit of WFH.

9:30-10 a.m.: I have a meeting with people from the tech department. In this meeting, we usually review 3D models and talk about questions, like how to transfer 2D designs into 3D models.

10 a.m.: I check my email and social media accounts, including Twitter and Instagram.

11:30 a.m.: I meet with our art team. Each film has its own art team, and we design the look of the film, the characters, sets, lighting, etc. — basically all the visual elements of the animated film. We are a small team, with about 12 people, and we’re all very close. This art team meeting is for us to talk about our assignment, schedule and whether we have any updates. If anyone has any questions about our assignment, this is a good time to ask.

Noon: Zoom lunch with my co-workers from the art department. We have this lunch gathering every Friday. It’s a good opportunity to make connections during the pandemic and have random, fun chats. I like these lunches, even if I can’t make them every week.

1:15 p.m.: Another meeting to talk about a project for our movie. In a full-length animated feature, there are so many characters for us to design. Sometimes, a certain character or group of characters might need a little more attention, so we’ll build a tiny team focused only on developing that type of character. During this meeting, we talk about the problems we’re encountering when making a particular character.

1:45 p.m.: My desk time. With no meetings, I can finally work on my assignment now.

2:30 p.m.: We have an art review this week. This is usually the most important meeting of the week for us. We create a presentation, show our designs to the film director and get notes from the “boss.”

4 p.m.: A post-art review meeting with the art team. We usually talk about what we learned from the review and what our next steps are going to be. We also talk about what fun plans we have for the weekend!

7 p.m.-midnight: After dinner, I rest, play some video games and watch Netflix with my boyfriend. I continue drawing, but this is on my own time. Besides my studio work, I also do TikTok drawing videos just for fun, and I also have interest in making my art into different products, so I am trying to start a little business at night. I always find myself more productive at night, so I work right up until going to bed.