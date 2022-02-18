But then the Caldor Fire tore through her tiny California town, and the 54-year-old mother of four was sent to an evacuation center in late August.

At the Cameron Park Evacuation Center, there were plenty of her neighbors from Pollock Pines, a rural region in El Dorado County, Calif. She was surrounded by people who also were forced to flee their homes as the raging fire put more than 36,000 residents across nine counties under evacuation orders.

“It was horrifying,” recalled Schlumpf, who was living with her 27-year-old son at the time. “We could see the flames and the smoke.”

Schlumpf spent several nights at the evacuation center, which was lined with rows of army cots and folding tables. Like other evacuees, she was riddled with anxiety that the blaze would scorch her home and decimate her neighborhood, where she has lived for just over a year.

Another evacuee at the center, Tim Warren, 62, had been a resident of Pollock Pines for eight years. While the small town has a population of less than 7,000, he had never met Schlumpf — who quickly caught his eye.

Warren was worried, too, about the fire and his home, yet his mind began to wander elsewhere. It wasn’t until the third day at the evacuation center that he mustered up the courage to introduce himself to Schlumpf. Once he did, everything changed.

“When I started talking to Holly and getting to know her,” Warren said, “I just had that feeling.”

Warren, who had been single for more than a decade, began chatting with Schlumpf. Neither one was looking to meet someone — especially not at an evacuation center, of all places. But then Warren made it clear he had a crush.

The morning after they met, he left flowers and a water bottle beside her bed.

Although Schlumpf, a retired administrative assistant, initially had reservations about her prospective suitor, she soon found herself swooning over him.

Before either of them knew it, they were inseparable.

“We went on walks together, went for coffee together and we danced together,” Schlumpf said. “It definitely felt like high school again.”

Warren was smitten, he said, by “her laugh, her sense of humor, her smile. She just has a good heart.”

Their budding romance was an unexpected distraction from the distress that surrounded them. Once they found each other, they agreed, being at the evacuation center wasn’t so bad. In fact, they cherish the 14 days they spent together there.

When Warren learned that Schlumpf’s birthday was on Aug. 28, and she would be spending it at the center, he promptly planned a surprise party for her.

“We got everybody to sing. We had all kinds of foods, cakes and deserts,” said Warren, who is semiretired and still does some handyman work. “It was awesome.”

Schlumpf was delighted.

“It was the biggest surprise,” she said, particularly because at the time, “I didn’t really know him that well.”

Once they were given the green light to leave the evacuation center, Schlumpf dropped Warren off at his home, which was spared from the fire.

“We are the fortunate ones,” Schlumpf said, adding that her home was also unaffected by the flames.

As she pulled up in front of Warren’s house, less than a 10-minute walk from her own place, he requested a hug and earnestly asked, “Come back tomorrow?”

Schlumpf did come back — and she never left.

“It gets better every day,” she said.

“We do everything together,” echoed Warren. “We cook together, we do fun things together, we dance together. That woman loves to dance.”

Things between them moved quickly. Just one month after they met, Warren proposed.

“It took a major tragedy to bring our love together,” Schlumpf said, adding that they plan to officially tie the knot within the year.

“Tim always says: ‘Where have you been all my life?’ ” she continued. “I tell him I was lost. But now I’m home.”

Indeed, out of the ashes, “I found my soul mate,” Warren said.

