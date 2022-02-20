For a long while, I’ve been writing novel manuscripts and hoping to get published. To date, it hasn’t happened. Sometimes, I feel like abandoning this goal. After all, I’ll still be me whether I publish a novel or not. Then again, having grit, a combination of passion and perseverance, is what helps us achieve our dreams. It’s an internal tug of war, and I’m still not sure which side will win.

