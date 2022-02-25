Biden’s Supreme Court pick

The nominee: The president intends to name Ketanji Brown Jackson, a judge on the D.C. federal court of appeals, as his first Supreme nominee. She would be the first Black woman justice in the court’s history.

The latest: Biden calls Jackson “one of our nation’s brightest legal minds” as he announced his nominee. He plans to introduce Jackson at a White House event about 2 p.m. Eastern time.

Analysis: Race, Jackson’s work on Guantánamo detainee cases, her ruling against Trump and support she received from a court-packing group are all potential issues that may arise in this confirmation fight.

What it means: The Democrats have a chance to replace the oldest of three liberal justices on the Supreme Court ahead of the 2022 midterm elections.

What’s ahead: The White House hopes to smooth the way for its nominee even though the Senate in recent years has been an increasingly vicious battleground for such nominations.