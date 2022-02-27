As I continued to say yes to more favors and work opportunities, everything in my life began to feel urgent. I was scared of disappointing people by forgetting something or not getting it done in time. When I picture “a person with a planner,” I imagine someone strait-laced and uptight — and that wasn’t me. I knew I had to keep one to stave off the looming anxiety of forgetting something, so I made it into something fun. I use stickers, washi tape and multicolor markers to help outline my days in a way that works for me!