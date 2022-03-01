The idea for his social media ban started one morning in 2016, when Lorna Klefsaas, Sivert’s mother, heard a story on the radio. It was about a challenge called “16 for 16,” in which a mother promised to give her daughter $1,600 on her 16th birthday if she stayed off social media.

“I wondered if Sivert would ever do something like this,” Lorna said.

That afternoon, at their home in Motley, Minn., Lorna presented the idea of an “18 for 18” challenge to her then-tween son. She raised the stakes with an additional two years and $200.

“Hey Sive, would you ever be willing to wait to get social media until you’re 18, if I paid you $1,800?” she asked Sivert, adding that all social media — including Instagram, Facebook and Twitter (TikTok wasn’t popular yet) — would be entirely off-limits. “His face just lit up.”

Mainly, she figured, he was mesmerized by the money.

“I’ll never have to work again,” Sivert remembers thinking to himself. He quickly started fantasizing about one day using the funds to purchase a car. “I thought it was super cool. I had no concept of what $1,800 gets you.”

His mother could sense his financial naivete: “I think he thought it was going to set him up for life,” Lorna said.

Initially, his friends also thought it was “pretty cool,” Sivert said.

So, Sivert happily complied with the “no social media” mandate, and his mother was elated. She was eager to protect her son from the potential perils of social media, after witnessing how it impacted her three daughters, all of whom are several years older than Sivert.

“I had definitely already tried to help my girls navigate social media,” Lorna said, adding that it was particularly challenging for her youngest daughter, who is five years older than Sivert. “She was getting really anxious and depressed, and having a hard time dealing with it.”

For her daughter, who was especially hooked on Snapchat, “online was more her reality than real life,” Lorna said. “I felt like something had to change.”

She and her husband decided they had no choice but to confiscate her phone, which “didn’t go over well at first,” she said, but several weeks later, “she came to me and said, ‘I’m so glad you did that.’ ”

In Sivert’s case, “I was motivated to keep him off of there, and I wondered if I could help him navigate what I considered to be the hardest years of it and spare him from as much of it as I could,” Lorna said.

Experts have long cautioned about the negative consequences social media can have on teens, and some studies suggest that the platforms are contributing to mental distress.

“Social media is very difficult for teens and adults to resist,” explained Adam Alter, a social psychologist whose book, “Irresistible,” examines the addictive nature of digital products. “There’s pretty good evidence that teens in particular — and especially tween and teen girls — are really susceptible to mental health issues.”

Given that much of social media is about highlighting “the best 1 percent of everyone’s life,” Alter said, “it’s very easy, especially when you’re in those years when you’re sensitive to those social cues, to feel that your life is inferior.”

That being said, as long as it doesn’t take time away from other important elements of life, like exercising, completing schoolwork and interacting in person, “there’s tremendous benefit to be enjoyed from being online,” Alter continued.

Plus, he added, given that social media is the primary way adolescents communicate when they’re not face-to-face, avoiding the platforms entirely could be “potentially ostracizing, and that’s a concern to some parents.”

That was a worry for Lorna, she said, but “I definitely had the advantage that he wasn’t on social media yet. He wasn’t already addicted to it; I wasn’t asking him to give anything up.”

“I didn’t know anything different,” Sivert echoed.

In addition, “I consider him to be extremely well-socialized,” Lorna said of her son, emphasizing that not all teens in his situation would have been able to thrive without social media. Either way, in a few instances, “I wondered if he was going to be negatively affected because he doesn’t have a social media presence.”

In the end, though, Sivert survived the challenge, and in fact, he believes it contributed to his success in school, sports and — oddly enough — his social life.

“I definitely poured a lot of time into real, in-person relationships and I’m really grateful for that,” Sivert said. “I think in-person relationships can be so fulfilling.”

Not only did steering clear of social media propel him to nurture his friendships, but it also allowed him to “avoid a lot of the drama, which is totally problematic with a bunch of my friends,” he added. “It’s pretty easy for people to get engrossed in the drama and I was spared from that.”

Admittedly, there were moments when he was tempted to forfeit the challenge, especially since “there were times where I was like, ‘I’m not sure she’s even going to pay me,’ ” Sivert said.

And, as he got older and wiser, $1,800 started to seem like a smaller and smaller amount.

While working at a local Dairy Queen, “my first paycheck was just under that [amount], and I was like ‘Oh,’ ” Sivert said with a laugh.

Lorna didn’t let her son know this back then, but in a phone interview with The Washington Post, she said she would have paid “a lot more money to have kept him off all these years. The value, to me, is significant.”

Regardless of the reward, Sivert remained committed to the cause, even amid the coronavirus pandemic, when social isolation was severe, and in-person interactions were not an option.

On his 18th birthday, the $1,800 was finally his to claim, and he plans to use it to buy things for his dorm room, such as a TV or a lounge chair. In the fall, Sivert will attend the University of Northwestern at St. Paul, where he will play football.

Once he had the freedom to download the apps, Sivert didn’t hesitate to download Snapchat and Instagram, though his first foray into social media wasn’t so simple.

“I’m totally lost. It’s hilarious,” he said, adding that he feels like a “grandpa” and “it’s definitely a learning curve.”

Lorna shared the story of her successful “18 for 18” challenge on Facebook, and the Internet swooned.

“The irony is not lost on us that my social media post about our child not having social media went viral,” she said.

Now that Sivert is officially out in the social media universe, Lorna is confident he has the maturity to use it well.

“I think he will use it in a really healthy way; in the way that it was designed to be used,” she said. “I don’t think he is going to let it dictate how he feels about himself.”