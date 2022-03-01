Name: Stephanie Yeboah
Age: 32
Location: London
Job Title: Content Creator, freelance journalist and author
Previous Jobs: Before going freelance, I used to work as a public relations executive at a boutique marketing agency, and before that, I was a marketing assistant at an employment law firm.
What led me to my current role: During the second year of my law degree at university, I decided to start a blog as a way to show off my creative side. I’ve always had a huge love of writing, photography and fashion, but I didn’t really have an outlet to express myself, so I created my own little corner of the Internet to express these passions. Over the years, I continued to write and create content on my blog and social media about everything from fashion and beauty to travel, gadgets, body image and mental health.
In 2014, I decided to concentrate my content efforts on plus-size style and body image, which eventually took off and led me into writing fashion and lifestyle articles for various publications.
In 2018, I was approached to write a book and knew I wanted to write something that spoke to plus-size Black women and women of color; it went to publication in September of 2020.
I’ve also been creating content with brands on a freelance basis and writing for publications for two-and-a-bit years now.
How I spend the majority of my work day: A huge chunk of my workday is spent behind my laptop at a collective workspace, writing articles for publications, and creating and editing photo/video content. Every day is very different, but on average, this can take between four to six hours a day per brand campaign.
My workday
4:45 a.m.: I wake up and get ready to go to the gym. I used to have a habit of checking my social accounts as soon as I woke up, but in a bid to have a sense of peace in the morning, I now check on those things at least an hour after waking up.
8:30 a.m.: Home from the gym to pick up my laptop and memory cards. I then proceed to make my way to a women’s collective workspace, where I often hot-desk and write.
8:40 a.m.: I use the 20-minute bus journey to the workspace to catch up on and flag any emails I’ll need to respond to when I sit down. I also screenshot and send through the social analytics of my latest campaigns to my management team for review. I scroll through Instagram and Twitter to catch up on any news or conversations I may have missed overnight, and also answer any unread messages.
9 a.m.: Arrive at the workspace. I find a nice, quiet spot and fire up the laptop while ordering breakfast.
9:15 a.m.: I read campaign briefs and opportunities sent in to me by my management team. I usually spend a few minutes reading through each one and researching the brand or product (if I’m not already aware of them) to see if I want to collaborate with them.
9:30 a.m.: Emails! Answering all the emails. This can take between five minutes and two hours, depending on the day.
10:15 a.m.: I’m working as a consultant for an international travel PR agency in a couple of weeks, so I create my PowerPoint presentation and run through it in my head a few times to make sure I have all the information I need.
12:30 p.m.: I answer a few direct messages on Instagram and prepare to schedule a sponsored Instagram post to go live that evening.
12:52 p.m.: I do some prep for an article I have to write this week.
1:35 p.m.: Time to edit! I download some campaign photos I’d shot previously into Adobe Lightroom and get to work.
2:17 p.m.: I leave the workspace and make my way home to pack for a hotel in Central London. I create a lot of travel and lifestyle content and hotel reviews and content are included in this, so I am sometimes very kindly gifted a night’s stay at a hotel in return for content creation.
2:50 p.m.: I get home, pack a night’s worth of clothes alongside my tripod and camera, and make my way to the hotel, while answering some more emails on the way.
3:45 p.m.: I check into the hotel room and head downstairs to the lobby to continue writing a manuscript I’ve been working on for a while.
5 p.m.: Back upstairs at the hotel room, and I take some photos of the room and its amenities. I then upload and edit those photos and videos, and write the beginnings of a blog review of my stay.
8 p.m.: Head downstairs for dinner and answer some emails along the way. Today’s been quite a quiet admin-filled day compared with others, so I’m grateful for it. I use the time at dinner to update my laptop, talk to my family and boyfriend, and upload the branded content.
9:30 p.m.: Back up to the hotel room, writing article pitches to publications and reading through some more brand briefs. I also spend some time sketching and working on the manuscript.
2:30 a.m.: Finally bedtime. I set my alarm for 6 a.m., ready to start another day.