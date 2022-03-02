“The rest of us were joking that we’d like to carry their bags for them, and Sarah said, ‘Hey, come and join us — you’re all invited,’ ” McLaughlin, 54, recalled.

Story continues below advertisement

The other five players said they’d love to tag along to the summit of the world’s tallest free-standing mountain rise, and a grand idea was hatched.

“We thought, ‘How about if we use this climb to raise awareness and show everyone that you can still lead a healthy and active life if you donate a kidney?’ ” said McLaughlin, a former college soccer coach who lives in Seattle.

Advertisement

“It didn’t take long before we had 22 kidney donors signed up to make the trip,” he said.

The group hopes the trek, which will begin Friday, will help dispel the notion that donors can’t live full lives with one kidney, said Kidney Donor Athletes founder Tracey Hulick, who donated a kidney to a stranger in May 2017.

“There’s a false narrative out there that you’re sickly after your surgery, and that’s not true,” said Hulick, 43, of Bend, Ore. “In fact, most of us actually became healthier after we donated. We pay more attention to our diets, and we get more exercise.”

Story continues below advertisement

“At Kilimanjaro, we’re going to be 22 strong, using our bodies to show that we can do way more than run half a marathon,” added Hulick. “And we’re going to show that if we can do it, others can, too.”

The group — which named its adventure the One Kidney Climb — hopes to reach Kilimanjaro’s 19,341-foot volcanic summit at sunrise on March 10, World Kidney Day.

Advertisement

“We’ve hired an outfitter to carry our equipment and cook for us so all we have to do is walk up the mountain,” said McLaughlin, noting that although no technical climbing is involved, it still takes a high level of fitness to finish the difficult 42-mile round-trip trek up and down the mountain’s Lemosho route.

Story continues below advertisement

Hikers go through five climate zones, beginning in lush farmland, continuing through rainforest and ending at the frigid summit on the rim of one of the largest dormant volcanoes in the world, he said. The elevation is so high near the peak, some climbers find it challenging to even walk at a very slow pace.

“This is a way for us to display a powerful message of advocacy and hopefully convince more people to become donors,” McLaughlin said.

There are more than 100,000 people waiting for their turn to come up on the kidney transplant list, and 13 die every day waiting, according to the National Kidney Foundation.

McLaughlin decided to donate one of his kidneys to a stranger in January 2019 as payback for donor tissue he’d received in 2016 following an accident on his bicycle.

“During surgery, they found out that my wrist needed to be reconstructed, and they used some bone and tissue from a deceased donor,” he said.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

After he had healed, McLaughlin said he did some soul-searching and wondered how he could pay it forward.

“I met a gal in Seattle who had donated her kidney, and after I heard her story, I thought, ‘Okay, this is it. This is what I’m going to do,’ ” he said. “I called the University of Washington and applied to become a donor.”

Six months later, his application was approved, and he was matched with a young father of two from the Puget Sound area who was on the waiting list for a new kidney.

The transplant was successful, and McLaughlin was eventually able to meet the recipient of his kidney for coffee.

“He was so thankful, and I was happy that I’d been able to give him some healthy years,” he said.

Story continues below advertisement

Sadly, his recipient passed away this year from an illness not related to the transplant, McLaughlin said.

Advertisement

“It’s heartbreaking, but I’m glad that my donation gave him some extra time with his family,” he said. “I wouldn’t change what I did for anything.”

Other kidney donors in his climbing group echo that sentiment.

Patricia Graham, a registered nurse from Boulder, Colo., became a donor for a stranger in November 2017 because she figured if she needed only one kidney, “Why not let someone else have the other?” she said.

“I was happy to do it — somebody else needed it more than I did, and it just didn’t seem like that big of a deal to give mine,” said Graham, 46, who is the founder of Colorado’s One Kidney Club. She does not know the identity of her recipient.

Story continues below advertisement

“All I know is it went to a woman around my age in Texas and as soon as she received it, it started working immediately,” she said.

Graham, who has always enjoyed hiking, knew she wanted to go on the Kilimanjaro trip as soon as she heard about it, she said.

“I’ve never done anything like this, I’m into day hiking and yoga,” Graham said. “But this is such a great way to raise awareness. I’m hoping we can do a flash mob dance at the summit and make it go viral.”

Advertisement

Diana Pratt, 61, said she would love to see a video of that. She was the recipient of Tracey Hulick’s kidney on the day before her birthday in May 2017.

Pratt, who lives in Colorado Springs, was diagnosed with kidney disease in 2014 and was about to be put on dialysis when she received word in 2017 that a live donor had turned up and would be an excellent match.

Story continues below advertisement

Her husband, Herbert Pratt, had signed up for a national kidney donor pairing program when it was determined that he wasn’t a good match for her, she said.

“When he did that, and he was found to be a good match for somebody else, that kicked off a search for a good match for me,” Pratt said. After her transplant, she asked if she could be put in touch with her donor, and Hulick accepted her outreach, she said.

“We’ve gotten together a couple of times since then, and every year on the anniversary of my transplant, we shoot each other an email,” she added.

Advertisement

When Pratt found out that Hulick was planning to climb Mount Kilimanjaro in March, she wasn’t surprised, she said.

“To me, she’s selfless, and so are all of the other donors out there,” Pratt said. “When you have kidney disease, you’re always tired. After the transplant, it was like a light switch went on. I couldn’t believe the renewed energy I had.”