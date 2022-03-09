Fresh from a timeout, Notre Dame inbounded the ball to its star junior. Arike Ogunbowale pivoted hard to her left and pulled up for a three-point shot, the ball arcing over a Mississippi State’s player’s outstretched arms and dropping right into the basket.

Boom. Game over.

“We went nuts — screaming and jumping,” Nguyen said. “No one else in the entire bar was watching our game. So they were like, ‘What just happened?’ ”

After they left the bar, Nguyen remembers one of her friends telling the group, “That game was amazing. It would have been so much better if we had the sound on.”

Nguyen had become so accustomed to watching women’s games in silence that she hadn’t even noticed: “It was almost always a little bit of a chore to get a women’s game on TV,” Nguyen said. “It would never just naturally be on.”

Talking with her friends after that NCAA championship, Nguyen “made a joke, kind of out of frustration, about how the only time we’ll ever get to watch a game fully is if we had our own place.”

That bar of their own soon became an in-joke among Nguyen and her friends. She even gave it a name: The Sports Bra. The tagline? “We support women.”

Four years later, what began as a joke will soon be a reality. In April, Nguyen, 42, will open the Sports Bra in Portland — a bar that will only play women’s sports.

Early coverage of Nguyen’s venture has received praise from women’s sports fans around the world, many of whom could relate to the struggle of finding a welcoming, communal place to watch female athletes.

“Would love brooklyn to get something similar so I can stop trying to sweet talk bartenders into turning on espn3,” wrote one person on Twitter. Oregon Secretary of State Shemia Fagan called the bar a “great idea.”

The issue of promoting women’s sports is pervasive. A study from the University of Southern California and Purdue University found that coverage of female athletes on televised news and highlight shows barely budged between 1989 and 2019. They commanded just 5 percent of airtime in 1989, and 5.4 percent of airtime in 2019. Remove coverage of the 2019 Women’s World Cup, and that rate drops even more, researchers noted.

This “short shrift” has an impact, experts argue. Study co-authors Michael Messner and Cheryl Cooky told USC News that the lack of media coverage has stunted the potential for audience interest in and excitement for women’s sports. All of this factors into larger inequalities with resources, pay and respect, they said.

Growing up in Portland, Nguyen didn’t view sports as a hobby. It was her identity.

Her “jam” was basketball. Nguyen would bring her basketball with her everywhere — to the mall, to restaurants, even to bed.

But her skills on the court were also a shield, she said. As a queer high-schooler who was not yet out, being a good basketball player made Nguyen feel accepted and “protected.”

Nguyen’s life has continued to revolve around watching and playing sports, even after tearing her ACL at 19, effectively ending her college basketball career. She picked up cooking, eventually working her way up to being an executive chef.

But the tipping point for the Sports Bra didn’t come until 2020, Nguyen said. The pandemic had upended life, and the country’s racial reckoning prompted protesters to take to the streets in Portland and other cities around the world. Like many others, Nguyen said she found herself searching for ways she could do more for her community.

Then one day, Nguyen said her girlfriend Liz Leavens asked her: “You know how we always joke about The Sports Bra? ... Why don’t you do it?”

Nguyen was skeptical: Would a women’s sports-only bar really help the community?

But then she and Leavens started talking about how important visibility is for women’s sports, Nguyen said: Having a bar packed full of people who come specifically to watch women’s sports could counter arguments that there isn’t any interest. Plus, the Sports Bra was exactly the kind of establishment she and her girlfriend would have loved to encounter as kids. A place where they could feel welcome and find community — and be inspired.

Nguyen became convinced: The Sports Bra really could have an impact.

Nguyen said the bar will be a “twist on the familiar.” She doesn’t want to be “pigeonholed” into what a women’s space ought to look like. Instead, Nguyen wants it to feel like a “regular,” family-friendly sports bar, with the kind of food and beverages people have come to expect: draft beer, nachos, burgers.

“Maybe you don’t notice right away, but you sit down and then you look at the TV and you realize, ‘Oh, it’s all women’s sports on TV’ ... ‘Oh, all these posters are of female athletes,’ ” Nguyen said.

Women-owned or operated businesses will also form the backbone of Nguyen’s menu: She is tapping women distillers, brewers, ranchers and farmers for her spirits, beers, burgers and specialty vegetables.

Fans of women’s sports have rallied behind the Sports Bra, sharing support for Nguyen on social media and emailing her directly about their excitement.

Among them was Garrett Guillotte, a 40-year-old technical writer in Portland. When he found out about the Sports Bra, he knew he had to support it any way he could — years before, his wife had dreamed of opening up a place just like it.

Both avid sports fans, Guillotte and his wife, Lora Guillotte, wanted to immerse themselves in Portland’s sports community when they moved there in 2013. They knew soccer was big out there, so they caught a Portland Timbers game, but were disappointed in the atmosphere and the play.

Then, in 2015, fresh off the Women’s World Cup, they went to see a Portland Thorns match — the local National Women’s Soccer League team.

“We were just blown away,” Guillotte said. They loved the joyous atmosphere and marveled at the players, like U.S. Women’s National Team star Alex Morgan. By next year, they were season ticket holders. The Guillottes came to evangelize the team — and the sport.

According to Guillotte, Lora used to put it this way: “Where else are you going to get 20,000 people cheering for 11 women doing their jobs?”

Still, he said, when the team played away games, they always struggled to find a place that would broadcast them.

When Lora was diagnosed with ovarian cancer in 2020, she continued to tweet about the NWSL, following the national team’s campaign for pay equity closely, right up until her death in February 2021, Guillotte said.

When he came upon news of the Sports Bra last month, Guillotte knew he had to reach out to Nguyen: If Lora were alive, she would have been banging down the door to work for Nguyen, he said.

“I have massive respect for [Nguyen],” Guillotte said. Because of Lora’s planning, he knows how risky opening up a women’s sports bar is — especially during a pandemic. “What she’s doing takes guts.”

Under Lora’s name, he gave the maximum Kickstarter donation he could make. He is also donating her most beloved sports memorabilia — all from women’s sports teams and players — to the Sports Bra.

“It’s stuff she treasured,” he said. “I wanted the Sports Bra to be the home for these things.”

He plans on spending a lot of time at the bar himself. There’s no shortage of female athletes to watch, Guillotte said — he’s recently become enthralled by women’s rugby.

Nguyen said she never expected the outpouring of support, stories and emotional connections that have come in from all over the world.