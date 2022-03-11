Once the vocals came in, Zach knew exactly why.

“Wait! That’s my dad singing!” he remembered saying out loud.

His father, Curly Smith, is a musician and member of the rock band Boston, known for hits like “More Than a Feeling” and “Peace of Mind.” Throughout his career, Curly has primarily made rock music, which is why his son was shocked to hear his voice on a disco track.

Zach asked his dad about the song the next morning.

“I did it a long time ago. Don’t worry about it,” Curly told his son, adding that he wrote the song with Mark Olson, a fellow musician who died in 1991. Curly recorded the track in 1978, along with two other disco-inspired singles, which were never released because he couldn’t land a record deal.

“I just put it on the shelf and went back to playing rock,” said Curly, who has been a drummer with Boston since 1993 and has performed with various other artists throughout his career, including Journey, Fleetwood Mac, Dire Straits and Aerosmith. He has also written two solo albums and put together a band called Hit Men All-Stars.

To challenge his dad’s nonchalant attitude about the song, Zach decided to share the tune on TikTok — without his father’s permission.

“I thought it should be out there,” said Zach, a sophomore studying music at Arizona State University. “As an artist myself, I know how much soul goes into just one idea, let alone a finished track.”

When he realized the song had existed for 44 years without being released, “it broke my heart,” he said.

On Jan. 4, Zach — who goes by Zach Montana on social media — shared a now-viral video, which has been viewed more than 3.6 million times. The TikTok is captioned: “Guys PLEASE blow this up to convince my dad to release this song.”

“It’s so good!” Zach hollered over the music. “That’s him singing, too!”

“Just wait, it gets better,” he said at one point, bobbing his head and mouthing the lyrics. “He never released it! I’m so mad at him!”

The video quickly amassed an enormous number of likes and shares, and by the next morning, “I had a million notifications and text messages,” Zach said.

He excitedly sprinted up to his dad at their home near Sedona, Ariz., to let him know that his long-lost song had gone viral and that thousands of strangers were demanding its official release.

“In less than 24 hours, the TikTok has 300,000 views,” Zach enthusiastically explained to his father, who had never heard of the platform and responded with an earnest question: “What’s tic tac?”

But after his son showed him how to use TikTok, “I started to realize that it’s kind of cool,” Curly said. “I was thrust into this new world of music. It’s been a great experience.”

Within a matter of weeks, as demand for the single’s release surged and record companies began contacting with offers, Curly decided he would release the 44-year-old song, titled “Surrender to Me,” on his own.

At first, Curly was apprehensive about it, as “I had no real desire to start another career at this point,” he said. “I did it because I knew [Zach] would get a lot of exposure.”

“He was more excited for what this was going to do for my music than for his,” echoed Zach, whose musical style is “very different” from his father’s. As a singer-songwriter, Zach makes music that fits between “pop and punk,” he said.

The father-son duo went to a recording studio in January to remaster the song, which started streaming on major music platforms on Feb. 4. Curly decided to release “Surrender to Me” under the moniker “FireCityFunk.”

“I was just sitting around trying to think of something to call this,” Curly said, adding that he didn’t want the new song to be associated with his rock-and-roll past. “I just liked how it sounded. It’s a funky song, and it worked out well.”

Since its release, “Surrender to Me” has been played more than 1,000,000 times on Spotify alone.

In the initial TikTok video, Zach kept his father’s identity a secret, but on the date of the song release, he posted another video, revealing his dad. They wore matching outfits.

The story caught the attention of Jimmy Kimmel, who invited Curly and Zach to play the song live on his show on Feb. 16.

“I’ve seen Curly perform many times and I’ve seen Zach perform also, but I didn’t think I would ever see the two of them perform together,” said Kathleen Wolff, Curly’s wife and Zach’s mother. “I have to say, I cried. I’m so proud of both of them.”

The song also drew interest from Marvel Studios after fans started mixing the song over the opening scene of “Guardians of the Galaxy.” A Marvel music supervisor contacted the Smiths and said the song would be considered for use in the upcoming third installment of the film.

“Zach and I are very into Marvel movies. We would love to have this song in ‘Guardians of the Galaxy,’ ” Curly said. “You never know, it could end up in a Marvel movie. Stranger things have happened.”

Just as Curly was getting ready to wind down his music career, “my son revived it. He brought it back to life,” he said, adding that he has two more songs in the works. “I felt like I was kind of pulling myself out, and all of a sudden my son pulls me back in by making a hit song.”

“This song is all about fun,” he continued. “I think that’s why people are responding to it. Through covid and war, people need some kind of relief. It’s meant to make people feel good.”

Given their shared love of music, Zach said his relationship with his father has always been “airtight.” Still, this unexpected adventure has steeled their bond.