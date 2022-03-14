This week, Clayton Echard, a 28-year-old medical sales representative from Eureka, Mo., and the 26th Bachelor, will likely propose to one of his finalists. Will they actually tie the knot? The odds are against them, but millions of Americans will watch the drama unfold.

Join us for a journey through the Bachelor’s biggest moments — from its controversies to those rare few happy endings.

Alex Michel and LaNease Adams have the show’s first on-screen kiss

The first season in 2002 starring Alex Michel is unrecognizable from the current version of the show. But one thing that remains is the sheer number of on-screen make-outs. LaNease Adams became the first contestant to share a kiss with the Bachelor: “It was a really good kiss,” she told The Washington Post in an interview last year. Adams struggled after the show; she received racist comments from viewers and developed an addiction to anti-anxiety medication. But she maintains that overall, it wasn’t a bad experience, and she appreciates that she has a role in “Bachelor” history. “Chris Harrison said that my lips should be in the Smithsonian,” she said.

The first ‘Bachelorette’ and her televised wedding

“The Bachelor” aired two seasons before putting a woman in the lead role in 2003. Trista Rehn, a 30-year-old physical therapist and former Miami Heat dancer, was a front-runner on Alex Michel’s season. Rehn became the first lead to find lasting love on the show — marrying Ryan Sutter, a 29-year-old firefighter, in a televised wedding — inaugurating a Bachelor universe trend: Female leads are more likely to stick with their finalists than the men. Women seem to have a more practical approach, said Amy Kaufman, Los Angeles Times reporter and author of the book “Bachelor Nation.” “Women tend to ask questions about what they’re looking for in a partner: What kind of father would you be? Who would be working?” Kaufman said in a 2018 interview. “It’s not just about the attraction, which sometimes the men get caught up in.”

‘The Bachelor’ mansion welcomes cast and crew for the first time

Almost as iconic as the phrase “Will you accept this rose?” is the 7-bedroom, 8-bathroom house where those first few stems are given out. “The Bachelor” was first filmed at Villa de Vina, a mansion in Agoura Hills, Calif., in 2007. The home belongs to real estate developer Marshall Haraden, and twice a year, his family of six vacates for over a month so that cast and crew can move in. Each time, the decor is changed and the walls are repainted. Even though there’s a long lag time between when the show is filmed and when it airs, “people think that when the show’s on TV, it’s happening at the house,” Haraden told Today.com. “Sometimes when we come home for dinner at 9 or 10 at night, there’s people outside the gate climbing over the fence or on top of their cars trying to take pictures.”

Brad Womack chooses no one

During his season in 2007, Brad Womack had an epiphany: Could he choose … no one? That’s what he did, to the outrage of many viewers. Though he knew he was about to be considered “the biggest jerk in America” by breaking up with his two finalists, he followed his heart. Although Womack’s indifference shattered the show’s already tenuous illusion that you could find your soul mate on television, Womack got a second chance at another season in 2011. He proposed to Emily Maynard, and their relationship lasted about 10 seconds. Perhaps he had the right idea all along.

Jason Mesnick dumps his winner and goes back to his runner-up

Jason Mesnick took season finale drama to a new level of cringe in March 2009 when he dumped his winner, Melissa Rycroft, during the “After the Final Rose” special. Months after they got engaged, Mesnick informed Rycroft on live television that he still had feelings for his runner-up, Molly Malaney. “You’re such a bastard,” Rycroft said softly as a riveted audience of 17.5 million tuned in, teaching ABC that the more chaotic a season ending, the better. Meanwhile, Mesnick and Malaney are still married, so it was probably a good call.

Wes Hayden, a villain who was there for the wrong reasons

On Jillian Harris’s 2009 season of “The Bachelorette,” fans learned it was possible to find two Bachelor tropes in one person: A guy who was on the show just to promote his music career and a villain. During a quiet evening at the mansion, Wes Hayden, a 32-year-old musician from Austin, tells the camera, “the opportunity was here, so I took it,” before walking near Harris’s balcony and starting to strum his guitar. Later, Harris questions Hayden’s intentions — both because she feels something was off and because other contestants raised alarm bells that he has a girlfriend back home (which he denied) — and Harris dismissed him. Now, leads are on high alert for self-promoters who might be on reality TV more for the Instagram followers than to find love. But in 2009, Harris might not have been as hip to the warning signs.

Rozlyn Papa gets kicked off for an alleged ‘relationship’ with a producer

It’s no secret that reality shows generally only care about ratings, but sometimes, it takes a while for contestants to realize it. In 2010, Rozlyn Papa became aware of this fact when she was accused of having an “inappropriate” relationship with a producer during Jake Pavelka’s season. (She was kicked off the show and the producer was fired.) Despite Chris Harrison saying that the producer had confessed and other contestants had witnessed their interactions, Papa denied everything, accusing the network of hyping up the drama for ratings.

Jake Pavelka and Vienna Girardi special ends in tears

Producers have also learned that just because you want to air drama doesn’t mean you should: In 2010, ABC scheduled a follow-up special to explore the breakup of Jake Pavelka and his winner, Vienna Girardi, after they had a very public and messy split. But the interview between the exes was more heated than expected, and after rumors started about what happened during filming, the network was forced to issue a statement to clarify that no one was “ever threatened with physical violence.” The special eventually aired, but quickly tipped from “train wreck spectacle” to “horribly uncomfortable viewing experience” as Girardi burst into tears and fled the set after Pavelka loudly snapped at her.

Those wacky introductions

When did those Night 1 introductions get so weird? It’s hard to pin down, but we’re going with Jeff Medolla exiting the limo to meet Bachelorette Ashley Hebert in 2011 while wearing a black eye mask as if he were jumping off a “Zorro” set. Wearing a funny costume or bringing an odd gift (remember the cadaver tissue saleswoman who brought a cooler and joked it had a heart inside?) might get a laugh or a groan on Night 1. But generally the gags don’t nudge anyone toward a first-impression rose. Medolla said he wore a mask so that Hebert could get to know him before seeing his full face. It didn’t work, as Hebert sent him home shortly thereafter.

Sean Lowe as ‘The Bachelor’s’ golden boy

“The Bachelor” needed a man like Sean Lowe, someone who could be decisive, happy — and stay that way. Lowe, whose season aired in 2013, is the first and only Bachelor to propose to his finalist, not change his mind, get married and have kids. Lowe was the typical guy the show likes to feature: A blonde Christian who considered himself a “born-again virgin” and waited until marriage to have sex with his now-wife Catherine Giudici. The couple had a televised wedding in 2014, and afterward Lowe often had cameos on “The Bachelor” to advise male leads. Nearly a decade after his season, he remains the only Bachelor still married to his final pick.

Ashley Iaconetti embraces the post-show influencer life

A slew of Bachelor stars have raked in money shilling for Flat Tummy Tea and SugarBear hair gummies to the millions of Instagram followers. But Ashley Iaconetti was one of the first contestants to realize how lucrative it could be to leverage post-show fame into social media stardom. (“You’re telling me that I had to hold a box open and post a picture on Instagram and I’m going to get $250 from that?” she told the Ringer, recalling her incredulous response when FabFitFun contacted her in 2015 after she was eliminated from Chris Soules’s season.) Iaconetti eventually married fellow franchise alum Jared Haibon, and they recently welcomed their first child. Of course, she announced the pregnancy news during a sponsored event with Amazon Live.

Rachel Lindsay is cast as the first Black Bachelorette

After many years of the show being criticized for its lack of diversity, ABC finally cast its first Black lead in 2017. Rachel Lindsay, a 32-year-old attorney from Dallas, was the 13th Bachelorette and went on to marry her finalist, chiropractor Bryan Abasolo from Miami. While some hailed Lindsay’s casting as a step forward, Lindsay’s season highlighted problems that people of color can face on the show: They’re not necessarily as protected as White leads can be. Since her season aired, Lindsay has been a vocal critic of the Bachelor shows. Lindsay’s finale featured more bitterness than joy, she says, portraying her as “an angry Black female”; and one of her contestants had a history of racially insensitive tweets. She has pushed for more diversity behind the camera and criticized the ways in which the shows reinforce racial stereotypes.

Arie Luyendyk and Becca Kufrin’s brutal breakup

Bachelor Arie Luyendyk’s 2018 breakup with then-fiancee Becca Kufrin was excruciating to watch. By filming Luyendyk and Kufrin’s conversation in full and in an intimate setting — during a “happy couple” weekend getaway, engineered for privacy because they take place between when filming wraps and the finale airs — the producers took the reality-TV thirst for voyeurism to a new low. Still, when these shocking breakups happen, they’re usually for the best. Luyendyk went back to his runner-up, Lauren Burnham. They’re currently married with three children.

‘Bachelor in Paradise’ shuts down after a producer reports misconduct

Though viewers flock to “Bachelor in Paradise” because of the drunken insanity, things took an abrupt turn in 2017. During filming, a producer filed a complaint after reportedly witnessing an apparent sexual incident between Corinne Olympios and DeMario Jackson in a pool, believing that Olympios was too drunk to consent. Production was shut down until an investigation found footage that showed no misconduct. It sparked conversations about alcohol and consent, as well as the assumptions made when there is a relationship between a Black man and a White woman. But nothing really changed except for a new policy about the number of drinks contestants could consume.

Bachelorettes bring sex positivity to the staid franchise

For a franchise that centers on one person dating about 30 other people, it’s surprisingly prudish about sex. In Andi Dorfman’s 2014 season, this started to change. When her runner-up, Nick Viall, asked her why she slept with him if she wasn’t in love with him, Viall got blowback for sex-shaming Dorfman. He also broke one of the show’s cardinal rules: He spoke explicitly about what happened on their Fantasy Suite date; before this, such off-camera time had followed a “what happens in Vegas, stays in Vegas” rule. Afterward, Bachelorettes started talking more about their sexual encounters — and owning them. In 2019, Hannah Brown grew incensed as one of her finalists, Luke Parker warned her that if she was intimate with any other man that season, he would leave the show. Brown had enough of his judgment. “I have had sex,” she told him, referring to her, um, repeated windmill interactions with finalist Peter Weber. “And Jesus still loves me.” Parker left, dejected, while many fans celebrated Brown’s candor.

Colton jumps the fence

There’s nothing ABC loves more than a good teaser. For weeks during the 2019 season of “The Bachelor” viewers saw that Colton Underwood (heavily hyped as the first virgin Bachelor) was going to leap over a tall fence. Underwood jumped the fence (which actually turned out to be a gate) because he was so devastated that the woman he planned to propose to, Cassie Randolph, didn’t want to get engaged. While the show originally cast the fence jump as bold and romantic, it later became much darker after Randolph (who dated Underwood after filming), filed a restraining order against him, alleging that he stalked her.

While normally this would have faded away into a situation the show would ignore, in 2021, Underwood came out as gay, and said he had struggled with his sexuality for years. He publicly apologized to Randolph, saying: “I wish that I would have been courageous enough to fix myself before I broke anybody else.” In early 2022, Underwood got engaged to his boyfriend Jordan Brown. Maybe the fence jump was just his first leap toward discovering who he really is.

Demi Burnett and Kristian Haggerty become the first same-sex couple

In addition to being primarily White and Christian, the Bachelor’s universe is nearly entirely heterosexual, too. The first time one of the shows veered off that script, it notably did so with two White, blonde women. Demi Burnett, who appeared on Colton Underwood’s season of “The Bachelor,” started out dating Derek Peth in the 2019 season of “Bachelor in Paradise,” but there was someone from her real life she couldn’t stop thinking about: Kristian Haggerty. When producers brought Haggerty onto “Paradise,” Burnett broke up with Peth and committed to Haggerty. By the end of the season, the two women get engaged — but months later broke up.

Matt James becomes the first Black Bachelor

ABC finally cast its first Black lead on “The Bachelor” in June 2020. The response was cautiously optimistic, but others felt the show simply did the bare minimum by casting a Black man as the star in the 25th season. Rachel Lindsay said it appeared to be a knee-jerk response to the national reckoning over racial injustice after the death of George Floyd. “I don’t think it’s ever the wrong time to do the right thing,” James told “Good Morning America” when asked if he felt it was “too little, too late.” But when photos circulated of his winner, Rachael Kirkconnell, attending an antebellum-themed party in college in 2018, James said he felt the franchise had fallen short in its handling of race. The show invited Emmanuel Acho, host of the video series “Uncomfortable Conversations With a Black Man,” to moderate an emotional conversation between James and Kirkconnell. Though the couple broke up right after the finale was filmed, they wound up getting back together.

Two Bachelorettes in one season

The covid-19 pandemic threw the Bachelor shows all sorts of curveballs. First, filming for Clare Crawley’s season was delayed. Then contestants quarantined at a resort in Palm Springs, Calif., creating a covid bubble in summer 2020. By the time Crawley, a 39-year-old hairstylist from Sacramento, started dating, she was incredibly decisive. Instead of progressively narrowing the pool of suitors from more than 30 to one, Crawley quickly zeroed in on 31-year-old Dale Moss. “I feel like Dale is my match,” Crawley tells Harrison, in tears. In the show’s fourth episode, Moss proposes and Crawley gets credited with having “blown up” the Bachelorette formula. Producers brought in a new lead, 29-year-old Tayshia Adams, and started all over again.

Host Chris Harrison leaves the show