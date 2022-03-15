“The earlier that Equal Pay Day arrives, the closer our Nation has come to achieving pay fairness,” the president said in a prepared statement. This means that in 2020, the average woman working full-time, year-round, made 83 cents to a typical man’s dollar — up one cent from the previous year.

“But while we should celebrate the progress we have made,” Biden continued, “we should not be satisfied until Equal Pay Day is no longer necessary at all.”

Equal Pay Day began in 1996 as National Pay Inequity Awareness Day, a public awareness campaign by the National Committee on Pay Equity to highlight the disparities in men’s and women’s pay.

This pay gap persists across industries and occupations. A 2021 report from the Institute for Women’s Policy Research found that women make less than men even in occupations where they make up a majority of workers, such as education and nursing.

As the liberal think tank Center for American Progress explains, these numbers don’t compare men and women doing identical work, because men and women often do not work the same jobs. Ratios can also vary slightly depending on whether weekly or annual earnings are being compared.

In recent years, economists and advocates have pointed out that Equal Pay Day doesn’t tell the complete story of the gender wage gap.

That’s because even deeper disparities exist when factors like race or disability are taken into consideration. In 2020, Black women made 63 percent of what White, non-Hispanic men made — a ratio that more closely resembles the gender wage gap of the 1960s than it does today’s. For this reason, Black Women’s Equal Pay Day this year will be recognized on Sept. 21. For full-time Black female workers, the median wage actually went down compared to the year before.

This was also true for Native American women and Latinas. According to the American Association of University Women, the median income of a Native woman is now 50 cents to every dollar paid to White men. For Latinas, it’s now 49 cents: In 2022, Latina Women’s Equal Pay Day won’t pass until Dec. 8.

Asian American Women and Pacific Islander’s Equal Pay Day will be on May 3, but experts point out that wages vary greatly for Asian American women. While women of Taiwanese, Indian and Chinese descent typically make more than their White male peers, many other groups, particularly Southeast Asians and Pacific Islanders, usually make much less.

What drives the wage gap, experts say, is job segregation on the basis of both gender and race.

This divide has long been a fact of the U.S. economy: Women are overrepresented in jobs and industries that pay the least. This has also explained, in part, the devastating effect the pandemic has had on female workers. They were overrepresented in the industries hit hardest by the pandemic — retail and hospitality, for example — and within those industries, were more likely than men to lose or leave those jobs.

Advertisement

Why does labor segregation persist? The reasons are myriad, experts say. Some of it comes down to gender norms and stereotypes — the belief that women are better at “care” occupations, or the expectation that men are naturally inclined toward leadership. And even though women now attain higher levels of education than men, research has shown the gap is actually wider between women and men with bachelor’s degrees than those without.

Then there’s the additional work of caregiving, which still disproportionately falls to women and can limit the kinds of roles they can take.

Because there are multiple reasons the wage gap persists, this means employers, educators and policymakers need to work to close it, economists say.

Pay transparency laws like those that have been passed in Colorado, California and New York City may be one way to tackle the problem.

“The idea is that if there are no secrets, then every worker has a lot more bargaining power,” Teresa Ghilarducci, a professor of economics at the New School for Social Research in New York City, told The Lily this year.

Federal policies that require private companies to disclose their staffing data could also help policymakers keep employers accountable for deep pay disparities that exist at their workplace, Michelle Holder, president and chief executive of the Washington Center for Equitable Growth, told The Lily in 2021.

Holder also noted that raising the minimum wage would also drive up women’s overall wages, because women hold the majority of lower-paying jobs. Without addressing job segregation, disparities will persist — through pandemic recovery and beyond, she said.

“The predominant narrative in this country about recovering from the pandemic has been, well, as soon as we get the virus under control, our economy will bounce back,” Holder said. “That narrative is false.”

It also needs to be easier for women to reenter the workforce and get child-care support, should they need it, Kristen Broady, director of the Economic Mobility Project at the Federal Reserve Bank of Chicago, told The Lily last year. To do that, women need greater political representation in office, she added.

“Having [political] representation means, for women, that there’s people who are more likely to understand child-care issues or needing sick leave for various reasons that women experience, that men don’t,” Broady said.