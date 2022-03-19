As a kid, Camirin was accustomed to watching their Pasadena, Calif., home transform into a glamorous production of wig and hair styling. It’s where their mother often brought and completed her work as a department head hairstylist for film and television.

But as Camirin marveled at the dozen or more wigs, they discovered an entirely new side of their mother’s talent. “I called her and I was like, ‘I didn’t know you could do all that,’” said Camirin, now 30.

Indeed, the intricate Afrocentric styles that cluttered Farmer’s home that day were unlike anything she had worked on in a Hollywood career that spans 25 years.

From Brandy Norwood’s braided updo in “Cinderella” to Tracee Ellis Ross’s signature curly tresses in “Girlfriends,” Farmer, 57, has been involved in several productions regarded as iconic staples in Black culture — with Camirin and their younger brother Addison often having a front-row seat to the process.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

This time, her assignment was to co-lead a hair department that would reimagine Zamundan royalty in “Coming 2 America,” the sequel to Eddie Murphy’s 1988 cult comedy film.

So in August 2019, Farmer packed about 50 suitcases full of hair and flew to Atlanta for the start of filming. When the film premiered on Amazon Prime last year, Camirin saw the wigs again in their full glory — now entwined with ribbons and feathers and embellished with gold coils and cuffs.

The imagery gave Camirin a prescient feeling about the movie’s Oscar chances; they remember telling their mother, “You’re absolutely getting nominated for this.”

Sure enough, in a viral video Camirin posted to Twitter last month, Farmer jumps up in excitement while a live broadcast announces “Coming 2 America” as a nominee for Best Makeup and Hairstyling at the 94th Academy Awards, which will air March 27.

“I was shook,” Farmer said of the nomination. “I just couldn’t believe it.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

A phone she’s holding in the video also captures the reaction of Stacey Morris, a barber-hairstylist and frequent collaborator of Farmer’s. Together, they have made history: It’s only the second time Black women have been recognized in this category — a nomination they share with makeup artist Mike Marino.

The first instance came just last year when Mia Neal and Jamika Wilson were nominated and presented the award for their work on “Ma Rainey’s Black Bottom.”

Morris, 52, is still wrapping her head around the news. “I haven’t had a moment to soak it all up,” she said. “The other day I was sitting there and I got an email from the academy telling me that I am now a part of history. ... And so I looked it up on the Internet, and in Wikipedia, I saw my name and that’s when it hit me.”

Like Farmer, Morris has worked in the industry for decades, starting out in her living room in Los Angeles, where she cut hair for some of the biggest names in sports and entertainment — including Mike Tyson, Will Smith, Sean “Diddy” Combs and Kobe Bryant.

“It just mushroomed into this career,” said Morris, “and eventually I became part of the union side of it in the film and television industry.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Both Morris and Farmer are members of Local 706, a guild under the International Alliance of Theatrical Stage Employees (IATSE) that currently serves more than 2,200 makeup artists and hairstylists in Los Angeles county, according to the guild’s business representative, Randy Sayer.

As head stylists, Farmer and Morris aren’t just hiring and leading the hair teams — they also move between departments, working to ensure congruity throughout the character looks.

“We collaborated with each other as well as the director, the makeup department head [and] Ruth Carter, who did wardrobe,” Morris said. “All of these things have to go together.”

Their workday can stretch from 12 to 18 hours on set, Farmer said, and even before filming begins, they’re prepping and stocking hair trailers, buying materials, doing research and gathering inspiration for different character styles.

From the start, Morris said, she and Farmer made a pledge to reawaken awareness of Indigenous Afrocentricity with their creations for “Coming 2 America.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s more than just character identity. When you see someone on screen that looks like you, it empowers you,” Morris said. “It forces you to have acceptance of your own natural hair texture.”

For “Coming 2 America,” Morris drew inspiration from Amasunzu, a traditional hairstyle that originated from the Tutsi tribe in Rwanda in the 1920s. “That style back then was a symbolism of maturity and strength and bravery and being a powerful militant leader,” Morris explained.

Many hands were involved in bringing the styles to life, Farmer said, crediting talent she hired in Atlanta, which is often recognized as the “Black mecca of the South.” In particular, she applauded local hairstylists Naveesa Nixon and Crystal Woodford for crafting some of the wigs and supporting her vision.

In total, Farmer estimates more than 150 looks were created for the film’s principal and background characters. And during shoots, she said, actors were coming up to her relaying the producers’ excitement. “Carla, they’re talking about the hair,” she recalled them saying. “It’s all about the hair.’”

It was a full circle moment for Farmer, who had a similar reaction after watching the original “Coming to America” more than 30 years ago. “When we saw those images on film for the first time, it blew us all away,” she said.

Growing up in the 1970s, “we had a lot of beautiful Black images and strong Black images that helped our generation be who we are,” said Farmer, citing projects such as “Sounder” and “Roots.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“As a kid, my mom showed me ‘Carmen Jones’ with Dorothy Dandridge,” she said. “And I remembered these things because I identified” with them.

As the ’80s rolled in, hot combs, relaxers and other hair-straightening techniques grew in popularity among Black women who were often targeted in television ads to alter their hair texture. But projects by Eddie Murphy, Spike Lee, John Singleton and other filmmakers continued to reflect images of Black hair versatility — from the “Soul Glo” Jheri curls in “Coming to America” to Janet Jackson’s iconic box braids in “Poetic Justice.”

Across the industry, however, critics say Hollywood is still fraught with few and poor representations of the Black experience and identity, in which hair is firmly rooted.

“For many years, our hair looks on screen have been assimilated with Western and European ideals of what beauty should look like,” Morris said. Or in other cases, braids and natural hairstyles have been used to further perpetuate stereotypes of “hood” Black women.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In recent years, more Black actors, such as Gabrielle Union, Jada Pinkett Smith and Storm Reid, have come forward about hair disparities and their traumatic experiences on set — from bad wigs to bald spots.

The stories have reignited conversations about increasing Black representation behind the scenes, too: As Union explained in a 2019 tweet, there can be barriers to entry for Black hairstylists looking to join the industry because productions require them to be members of a guild — a process she said has never been “easy or smooth.”

Morris believes one solution lies in ramping up recruitment efforts and bringing more visibility to the guild. “I’m seeing more people trying to join,” she said, but many Black artists “don’t think they can achieve this goal.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Facing heightened pressure in the industry to increase diversity among crew members in film, IATSE recently announced that it will conduct its first-ever survey to measure the diversity of its 150,000 union members. While the census will only include data from willing participants, Sayer said it’s tremendous progress that will help the union gauge the success of its diversity efforts.

And it’s just the start for IATSE, said Farmer, who serves as a co-chair on the Diversity, Equity and Inclusivity Committee. “I have to commend my union,” she said, “because they are making changes and they’re finding ways to get people of color in.”

As leaders in their field, Morris and Farmer are sought after for film projects. But they both say they prioritize a work-life balance. Coming up in their careers as single mothers, they said, it was more about choosing the right projects for their family needs.

“I didn’t work every job,” Farmer said. “I took time off and I spent time with my kids.”

For the projects she did sign on for, she seized on the occasional opportunities to bring them with her to work. “I remember the one day I brought my daughter to the set [of the 1997 film “Cinderella”], and she was just mesmerized,” Farmer recalled.

For then 5-year-old Camirin, it felt like stepping into another world as crews moved sets around and a dazzling pink ballroom magically materialized before her. “It was really surreal,” they said. “It was like the on-set introduction of my mom’s other life outside of her being my mom.”

Seeing their mom in action has largely influenced Camirin’s budding career as a comedian, an outlet they use to relay their experiences as Black, queer and nonbinary. “She has always taught me realism or like practicality, and a way to achieve a lot of the things that I want in my ideal world,” Camirin said.

In an effort to boost ratings that have long been on the decline, the academy announced that the presentation of eight awards, including Best Makeup and Hairstyling, would be cut from its live broadcast. Instead, they will be recorded and edited for a subsequent program that will air after the live show.

The move was met with backlash from academy members, a number of guilds and film professionals, who said the decision is “valuing some filmmaking disciplines over others and relegating those others to the status of second-class citizen.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Farmer said she’s trying to look at the controversial change from a different perspective: If her team wins, she said, their pretaped acceptance speech would ease her nerves. “It’s beneficial for me, because they’re editing it,” she said. “And I always approve a good edit.”

No matter what happens that night, Farmer is ready to have a good time. “We’re all excited, and I feel very blessed and honored,” Farmer said, “because there’s so many people ahead of me who deserve this same honor.”

She already knows what she’ll wear for the big night, as well as who she’s bringing as her date for the evening — her husband of eight years, Renaldo Jackson.

Farmer said they first met in Mississippi on the set of the 2014 James Brown biopic “Get On Up,” where Jackson worked as a lighting technician.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

In many ways, hair has been the thread line woven through Farmer’s life, not only bringing her a new love and success, but also closer to Camirin.

For hours, they’d sit together watching television as Farmer did her daughter’s hair growing up. Over the years, the styles evolved from afro puffs and pompadours to Avril Lavigne-esque hair extensions and Rihanna-inspired bobs.