The victims — Albert Ogletree and Antonio Dorsey Pratt — did not have photos above their names because the museum was not able to track down images of the men, who were working in a cafeteria at the World Trade Center on the fateful morning. Instead, there were tiles with Swamp White Oak tree leaves next to their names, representing the trees that were planted at the site in the years after the attacks.

“It always bothered me that they didn’t have photos — there was a hole in their stories that needed to be filled,” said Llera, 30, who lives in New York.

Now part of that mystery has been solved, after a quest by Llera led to a photo of Ogletree, 49, a food handler who was trapped at the top of the North Tower when it collapsed, according to museum records.

On March 15, the tiled oak leaf was replaced with Ogletree’s 1966 high school yearbook photo after Llera learned that he had attended Romulus High School in Romulus, Mich., a suburb of Detroit.

“I’d like to also find a photo of Antonio, but at least we now have some answers about Albert,” Llera said. “Finding this small reminder of him makes me think of the motto we have at the exhibit: ‘No day shall erase you from the memory of time.’”

Llera said his determination to fill in the exhibit’s blank spaces began shortly after he started his job at the National September 11 Memorial Museum in October 2020.

He’d graduated from Pace University three years earlier with a history degree, and he said he felt compelled to find images to replace the memorial wall’s two oak leaves.

“I spend most of my time doing admissions and answering questions from visitors in the galleries, but I really wanted to take this on,” he said.

The museum’s chief curator, Jan Ramirez, gave him the go-ahead to do an extensive search for information about both men when he made his case to her. Llera said he decided to focus on Ogletree first after finding an obituary for his wife.

“Finding out who people are and who they were has always been important to me,” Llera said.

Llera was in fourth grade in West Hartford, Conn., on the day of the 9/11 attacks. He said he was struck by the horror of that day and, soon after, by the heroism of the people who ran straight to the towers to help, even at great personal peril.

When he was a freshman in high school, Llera said, he started research for a book about Flight 93, the hijacked United Airlines flight that was headed for the U.S. Capitol on 9/11 when passengers crashed it into a field in Shanksville, Pa.

His self-published book, “Remember Me — the Passengers and Crew of Flight 93,” is sold at the Flight 93 National Memorial.

To find a photo of Ogletree, though, Llera said he faced new challenges.

“There wasn’t much to go on,” he said.

The only information the museum had about Ogletree was that he was born on Christmas Day 1951 and was originally from Michigan, Llera said. Ogletree had also been married, but his wife, Kathleen Ogletree, had died in 2004 and they had no children together. In New York, Ogletree worked as a food handler in the cafeteria for Cantor Fitzgerald, on the North Tower’s top floors.

Llera said that when he learned in the obituary for Ogletree wife’s that his stepdaughter, Justine Jones, lived in New York, he reached out to her on Facebook and heard back last summer.

“She unfortunately didn’t have any pictures of him because she said he was camera-shy and didn’t like to have his photo taken,” Llera said.

“She also told me that he and her mom were separated at the time of 9/11, and Albert was renting a room in the Bronx,” he added. “When Justine eventually went to collect his things, they were all gone, including any photos. The landlord had thrown everything out.”

Llera said he then searched online until he found a 1971 street address for Ogletree in Romulus.

“I decided to take a stab in the dark and contact the local high school, but they didn’t have yearbooks going back to the ‘60s,” he said. “But they knew someone who did.”

Kathy Abdo is a former math teacher who is now on the Romulus City Council. When she heard about Llera’s dilemma, she went to her town’s historical museum and spent an afternoon flipping through a pile of old yearbooks.

In the freshman section of the Romulus High School 1966 yearbook, a face jumped out at her: Albert Ogletree, then 14 or 15.

“I felt honored to help look for the photo, and to actually find it was an emotional moment,” Abdo said.

She said she was struck by Ogletree’s expression and “how young and sweet he was.”

“It made me wonder about him,” Abdo said. “He had walked the same halls at the high school in the years before I started teaching there. Who knows? He might even have had a math class in the very room I was teaching in on September 11th.”

Abdo forwarded the photo to Llera, who said he “probably jumped a foot with excitement” when he saw it.

“It felt so wonderful to have a photo of him, even one that was taken years before he died in the North Tower,” Llera said.

Llera sent a copy of the photo to Jones, who confirmed that the ninth-grader with the reserved smile was her stepfather.

“She said his face was the same as she remembered, and she was really happy to have a photo of him,” Llera said.

Ogletree’s photo was scanned by the museum and sent to the company that made tile reproductions of the other 9/11 victims’ photos, Llera said.

Since the tile was installed last week, he said, his thoughts have lingered on Ogletree.

“Little did he know how important this photo would be on the day it was taken, and on a darker note, how his life would end,” said Llera, who is now working to track down an image of Pratt.

“I hope that we can find some answers and replace the last oak leaf,” Llera said.

After the tile image was installed, Llera said, he pressed his palm against it and had a moment of reflection: