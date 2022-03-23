In an ideal world, Foltz imagined that public defense would be “full, adequate and free.”

Story continues below advertisement

“For every public prosecutor, there should be a public defender chosen in the same way and paid out of the same fund,” Foltz said.

Advertisement

It would be another 17 years before the country’s first public defender office opened in Los Angeles. And 70 years after Foltz’s speech, the Supreme Court upheld the right to counsel enshrined in the Sixth Amendment of the Constitution in their ruling in Gideon v. Wainwright.

Now, more than 125 years after Foltz’s speech, Ketanji Brown Jackson is the first former federal public defender nominated to the Supreme Court. Jackson, 51, who is also the first Black woman nominated to the high court, spent 2½ years — from 2005 to 2007 — working at the federal public defender’s office in D.C. There, she represented indigent clients in criminal cases and detainees held at Guantánamo Bay, Cuba.

Jackson’s nomination has thrust the role of public defenders into the spotlight — and for many public defenders, that potential representation on the high court comes as long overdue. Many also hope Jackson’s nomination will help change public perceptions of the profession and increase funding for public defense across the country.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

“It’s about time,” said Alice Fontier, a 44-year-old public defender, of Jackson’s nomination.

Fontier, who works as the managing director of the New York chapter of the Neighborhood Defender Service (NDS), a community-based public defense practice, said Jackson’s experience as a public defender gives her crucial insight into the criminal justice system’s direct impacts on defendants.

“You cannot have the perspective of what it means to have somebody who is the most vulnerable … to stand next to that person and fight for them and advocate for fairness and appropriate treatment in the system — you can’t understand what that means unless you have done it,” she said.

Story continues below advertisement

On Wednesday morning — Day 3 of the hearings in front of the Senate Judiciary Committee — Jackson characterized public defense as essential to both people accused of crimes and to the work of judges.

Advertisement

“One of the things that I see, or saw, as a trial judge is that it was crucial for our justice system to have representation from both sides,” Jackson said in an exchange with Sen. Jon Ossoff (D-Ga.). “It is the only way that a judge can really make fair determinations.”

Jackson made a similar argument during Tuesday’s 13-plus hours in front of the committee, where she sought to defend her record as a public defender by underscoring the constitutional right to representation. That was in response to critiques from Sens. Lindsey O. Graham (R-S.C.) and John Cornyn (R-Tex.) on petitions she signed while representing terror detainees at Guantánamo Bay that said the government’s torture of the men “constitute war crimes.”

Story continues below advertisement

“Federal public defenders don’t get to pick their clients,” Jackson said. “It’s a service. That’s what you do as a federal public defender. You are standing up for the constitutional value of representation.”

Public defenders themselves are underrepresented among the ranks of judges: Less than 10 percent of federal trial judges have some sort of public defender experience.

Advertisement

“There’s a disconnect when you see that we say that we value constitutional rights and innocence until being proven guilty … but then there’s this gap that exists on a court of the highest levels,” said Aisha McWeay, 38, executive director of Still She Rises, an Oklahoma-based public defense office dedicated to representing mothers in both the criminal and civil legal systems.

Story continues below advertisement

Jackson’s nomination, McWeay said, “shifts the narrative around competence” by showing that “folks who do this work are not devoid of the skills and expertise and impressiveness that folks who practice other areas of law possess.”

That narrative shift is well-deserved, said McWeay, who considers public defenders “the best lawyers” because of the resourcefulness and empathy the job requires.

“Good public defenders understand and value the humanity of individual clients,” she said. “They also understand that there’s generally more to the story than whatever is on the surface.”

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

Fontier said she has seen an increase of women entering public defense since she started as a public defender in 2003. Today, she pointed out, she’s one of at least four women running major public defense offices in New York City: Women are at the helm of the Legal Aid Society, Brooklyn Defenders and Queen Defenders. In Fontier’s office, women make up about three-quarters of the staff, and women of color make up slightly more than half of NDS staff overall, Fontier said (the organization also has offices in Detroit and Texas).

But as Keisha Hudson, the 44-year-old chief defender of the Defender Association of Philadelphia, pointed out: “We have a very long way to go on Black women choosing to do this work,” she said.

Advertisement

Of Hudson’s organization’s incoming class of about two dozen attorneys who will start this fall, only two are women of color, she said. Hudson attributed that disparity in part to higher-paying law firm jobs, which offer “a path for [women] to start to build intergenerational wealth,” she said. A report published last year by the magazine of the American Bar Association found that the median starting salary for public defenders is $63,600 and that some cities start as low as $45,000.

Story continues below advertisement

Better funding, both Hudson and McWeay said, would go a long way toward diversifying the workforce of public defenders — issues they hope Jackson’s nomination draws attention to.

“In courtrooms across the country, it is a public defender standing between the client and the powerful and very well-funded and very well-resourced arm of the state,” Hudson said, pointing to New Mexico and Oregon, which each only have one-third of the public defenders they need, according to the American Bar Association.

Advertisement

Foltz made a similar argument in her 1893 speech: “For the conviction of the accused, every weapon is provided and used, even those poisoned by wrong and injustice. But what machinery is provided for the defense of the innocent? None, absolutely none.”

Story continues below advertisement

Foltz went on to blaze many trails until her 1934 death, becoming the first woman in California to serve as deputy district attorney, to prosecute a murder case, to hold statewide office on a school board and to become a notary public, according to the California Bar Journal.

But according to Babcock, her biographer, “the institution of public defense is her finest legacy.”

To McWeay, Jackson’s nomination is proof that female lawyers will continue to shape the field of public defense and bring more women into it: “Seeing someone who you haven’t seen in that role before can be incredibly impactful for folks, to be able to envision themselves in it.”