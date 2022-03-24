She texts me a lot, and I often only respond back a few times before losing my patience and motivation to keep up the conversation. It makes me uneasy to not answer her texts or make an effort to hang out, and I feel guilty for the things she’s done for me in the past, but I am just not interested in conversing with her all the time. What do I do?

— Frustrated in friendship

Frustrated in friendship: It can be really difficult to change a relationship dynamic. But the reality is, if nothing changes, nothing changes.

So you have a few options: You could back away slowly and let the friendship fizzle out, or you could be more direct with her about what you need or want from the relationship.

I encourage you to consider what you are getting out of your friendship right now. It sounds like you are holding yourself hostage to what your friend has done for you, rather than how she makes you feel presently. What a friendship becomes does not negate what a friendship has meant. Although your friend has done a lot for you in the past, that does not absolve her of her role in the friendship today (and vice versa).

The main issue, it seems, is that your friend ruminates on negative situations and experiences without actually solving the problem. It’s also clear that you are a safe and comfortable space for her to do so.

I’d consider thinking about how you can approach your conversations with your friend differently to encourage her to think of solutions. You may want to direct your friend toward a goal, remembering not to do the work for her. Or maybe you redirect the conversation altogether.

Also consider: What might you be missing from the relationship? Maybe you don’t feel like your friend asks about you enough, or that you can’t share much about your life. If you’re a sounding board for your friend without any reciprocity, you may be feeling taken advantage of in some way.

Your frustration is a sign that your friendship needs boundaries. That can be daunting, but successful, if you use “I” language when setting limits and managing expectations. Some examples of how to communicate those boundaries or redirect the conversation might sound like this:

I know you’re feeling hurt by this. We can talk about it for the next 15 minutes, and then I really want to hear/tell you about (another subject).

I know that was hard for you, maybe you’ll feel better after you talk to (person she’s complaining about).

I feel like we talk about this situation a lot, and I miss when we used to talk about other things. Do you think we could spend less time on this?

I know you’re feeling hurt about this. I feel like we talk about it a lot and you haven’t been curious about my life anymore. Can we talk about me for a bit?

Friendships are fluid and constantly changing entities: They require that both people be willing to make an effort to sustain them. You get to decide what the next step is to change the dynamic, but remember that if you haven’t communicated your own needs with your friend, then she may not know what she’s doing or how it’s impacting you.