Black women don’t owe it to the world to grin and bear it, to endure against all odds then be celebrated as if it were a choice rather than a matter of survival. Don’t get me wrong; I’m happy for Jackson. She’s achieving her dream and shattering a glass ceiling. But I’m also sad that it has been Jackson dealing with the aftermath of all those glass shards while we collectively toast to progress.
