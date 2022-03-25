Ketanji Brown Jackson’s Supreme Court confirmation hearings were hard to watch. They kicked up old feelings and new fears: the price of having ambition as a Black woman, and what you have to put up with when you’re the only person in a space that looks like you — plus the guilt of knowing you fought long and hard to get there. You have to be willing to put up with everything thrown at you, not to mention balancing motherhood on top of it all.

Black women don’t owe it to the world to grin and bear it, to endure against all odds then be celebrated as if it were a choice rather than a matter of survival. Don’t get me wrong; I’m happy for Jackson. She’s achieving her dream and shattering a glass ceiling. But I’m also sad that it has been Jackson dealing with the aftermath of all those glass shards while we collectively toast to progress.

