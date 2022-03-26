PerspectiveDiscussion of news topics with a point of view, including narratives by individuals regarding their own experiences
My disability made it hard to accept my gender identity. Here’s how I made peace.
By A. Andrews
Washington Post contributor
Today at 10:00 a.m. EDT
As a disabled person, I’ve had to accept my body for what it is. But when my gender dysphoria sparked a desire for change, I learned a lesson in acceptance that I didn’t expect, and discovered a newfound love of my body and self.