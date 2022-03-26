It may seem strange, but it can be helpful to think about how you would troll yourself, experts say. That means discovering what information about you is publicly available. Google yourself, your phone number and your address to see what pops up. Is there personal information tied to you? Is it in places where you can request it be removed?

“Think like someone who’s trying to dox you,” Vilk said, referring to the practice of revealing a person’s real name, home address or other private information, published with the intention of inconveniencing, frightening or endangering them.

An easy way to track what new information may be surfacing about you online is to set up Google Alerts, Vilk said. The service notifies users via email every time Google’s web crawlers find new results mentioning specific words. In this case, you would want to set the keywords as your name.

But you may find your information is in places you wouldn’t expect. Data brokers scrape heaps of information from other sites to sell. Tracy Chou, founder and chief executive of the anti-harassment app Block Party, suggests services like DeleteMe, which costs $229 a year and will regularly check data broker sites and delete the information they have on you. Kanary performs a similar service for $89.99 a year.

You can do it yourself for free, although it will take you a lot more time, Glaser said. She recommends manually searching each data broker site and making individual requests for removal. Vilk suggests you do it at least once a year, as data brokers often repopulate their databases even after you’ve deleted your information.

