Name: Amber Tamm Canty

Age: 26

Location: Brooklyn

Job titles: Farmworker, horticulturist, floral designer, food sovereignty advocate

What led me to my current role: I’m a “Brooklyn girl anointed by Momma Earth” and a voice in the world of food sovereignty, urban farming and horticulture. I lead a busy life as a floral designer, farmworker, urban farmer and community organizer all across the country. I’ve made it my practice to share my deeply personal relationship to land, trauma and healing — simultaneously bringing awareness to the barriers that colonialism, structural racism and chattel slavery have created for Black, Indigenous and people of color (BIPOC) in farming, as well as actively working to create new spaces that are centered in radical healing and the liberation of BIPOC.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

How I spend the majority of my workday: My days are never consistent; some days I’m working on a farm, other days I’m doing floral pop-ups, other days I’m stuck to my computer doing organizing for events, and some days I’m in the streets giving out food for free. One consistency I have is I speak to about six different global agriculture-based communities a day.

My workday

5 a.m.: I greet the day with a meaningful prayer and a big cup of water. I process and post my Monday community messages on my Instagram Stories. And then I head back to sleep.

8 a.m.: Rise again for a call.

8:30 a.m.: My call is with the students at the Brearley School. I also start an order for a set of indigo dusted roses while waiting for the call to start. So grateful for mornings that start with roses.

9:25 a.m.: Heading out to get a coffee. I’m going to the financial district because I have to hop on the ferry to go look at a rooftop farm right off the Staten Island Ferry station. I’m honored to enjoy a cup of coffee while saying hello to the Statue of Liberty. Simultaneously, I’m envisioning more ways for New York City to secure food sovereignty.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

10:45 a.m.: I have a call with community chef Anochi Odinga II. We talk about his visions for tackling food insecurity and nutrient density through a potential food truck. He makes bomb food at a super affordable price, so I hope this happens sooner than later!

12:03 p.m.: I’ve booked a hotel downtown. It’s VERY cold today. I was supposed to stay on the barge I am living at, but when it dips below freezing, it’s hard to keep warm there because it is a house on water.

1:33 p.m.: I hop on the train to Playground Coffee Shop to support Mariposa Studios for a Valentine’s Day floral pop-up it is hosting. Zen Astrud, owner of Mariposa Studios, spent all of last night making 80 bouquets for this event. I’m excited to see what happens.

Story continues below advertisement

1:37 p.m.: A young Black girl approaches me with a clipboard and asks me if I’d like to donate money to her for her cheerleading squad’s uniforms. I hand the clipboard back to her and ask: “Do you need support personally? Do you need someone to make a donation to you so you can eat and get what you need?” She looks toward the floor and says a soft yes. I hand her a $20 and tell her to treat herself.

3 p.m.: The pop-up is going well. It hasn’t sold out of flowers yet, but I will post on Instagram to hopefully move more sales.

3:10 p.m.: Hop on a call with the nonprofit A Growing Culture to talk about some visions I’m holding for food sovereignty in the United States.

Advertisement

Story continues below advertisement

4:30 p.m.: Pop-up is closed! Mariposa Studios did so well — we almost sold out of flowers.

5 p.m.: I take a freezing stroll around Bedford-Stuyvesant. It is SO very different then when I was a little girl. Gentrification is complete and it brings a tear to my eye. RIP to the ghetto fabulous, raw and real, communal Brooklyn that once was — this energy will forever live on in me.

5:45 p.m.: Back at my hotel. I hop on another call with A Growing Culture, and I might need another cup of coffee.

6:06 p.m.: I hop on another call with Jalal from Sweet Freedom Farm. We talk about his visions of his farm for this coming growing season. I’m thinking of possibly farming there this year; I feel really in alignment with their mission.

Story continues below advertisement

6:37 p.m.: I step out for a smoke with a flower in my pocket and a tiny piece of chocolate, and I look at the moon. I really enjoy my tiny moments of solitude.

Advertisement

7 p.m.: I hop back on the train to Brooklyn, heading to my homegirl Nikita’s place. She made me a homemade curry dinner. So blessed am I to have folks who want to feed me nourishing food!

7:30 p.m.: Turns out there was a power outage at the Wall Street train station — I’ve been stuck on the train for a while, but I’m chillin’.

8:30 p.m.: I’ve arrived at Nikita’s place finally! Nikita talks about wanting to bring together Desi and African communities. I’m really in love with this vision and start to see all the similarities in the cultures.

9:15 p.m.: I down a plate of squash curry, dal and deep green salad. I’m so satisfied.