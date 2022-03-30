Preet Chandi became the first woman of color to explore the South Pole solo when she completed her 700-mile journey in Antarctica in January after a 40-day trek — eight days ahead of her goal.

Chandi, a 32-year-old British-Indian Army officer, started training for the trek in 2020. She took a polar training course in Norway to learn basic survival skills before beginning a six-day-a-week regimen of dragging tires back in the United Kingdom to mimic pulling a sled.

Now that her trip is done, she plans to set up an adventure grant for women using some of the funds she received through the GoFundMe for her expedition, she told The Post in February.

